PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18

The Times
888 GATECRASHES 1 BLN POUNDS BID BATTLE FOR GAMBLING RIVAL
BWIN
British online gaming company 888 Holdings is to
make a takeover approach for rival Bwin.Party, raising
the prospect of a takeover battle between 888 and confirmed
suitor GVC Holdings. (thetim.es/1RYBVEO)
BOND BATTLE TAKES GLOSS OFF LLOYDS' RETURN TO PAYOUTS
Lloyds is set for a week of contrasting fortunes,
with a court case against retail bondholders starting Monday,
followed on Tuesday by a payment of dividends to shareholders
for the first time since the financial crisis. (thetim.es/1RYCBdh)
The Guardian
CO-OPERATIVE TO LAUNCH SUMMER MEMBERSHIP DRIVE
The Co-operative Group is to relaunch its
membership programme next year with the aim of making its
customers more engaged with the business, which runs
supermarkets and funeral homes. (bit.ly/1RYz6n7)
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS SET FOR RECORD UK BANK FINE
The Financial Conduct Authority is expected to make Barclays
Plc pay a fine of at least 250 million pounds ($393.43
million) to settle foreign exchange rigging allegations,
outstripping the sums other banks paid out to the regulator in
November. (bit.ly/1RYB4np)
GREECE HAS NO MONEY TO PAY THE IMF, ALEXIS TSIPRAS WARNED
CREDITORS
The brinkmanship at the heart of Greece's 11th hour escape
from default has been laid bare, as it was revealed Alexis
Tsipras told creditors the country would not be able to fulfil
its obligations to the International Monetary Fund. (bit.ly/1RYBz0Z)
Sky News
WASTE GIANT BIFFA CAPS REVIVAL WITH IPO PLAN
Owners of Biffa, one of Britain's biggest waste management
firms, have appointed Rothschild to begin preparations for a
listing that would take place during the course of next year. (bit.ly/1RY8zGs)
George Osborne's top economic aide, Rupert Harrison, is in
talks to join Blackrock Inc, the world's biggest money
manager. (bit.ly/1POONJD)
The Independent
SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS SAY UK MUST STAY IN EU
A third of small business owners have said a commitment to
remain in the European Union is chief among their wishes for the
new Conservative government, ahead of taxes and a highly skilled
workforce. (ind.pn/1RYzKB8)
JARDINE MATHESON SUBSIDIARY ACCUSED OF THREATENING AT-RISK
SPECIES BY CUTTING DOWN SWATHES OF RAINFOREST FOR PALM OIL
PLANTATIONS
Jardine Matheson, a giant 40-billion-pounds-a-year ($62.95
billion) conglomerate with a hand in everything from luxury
hotels to used-car sales, has been accused of threatening the
survival of endangered species such as the Sumatran elephant by
cutting down swathes of "the world's last great rainforests". (ind.pn/1RYAmqi)
