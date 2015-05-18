PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 18

May 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

888 GATECRASHES 1 BLN POUNDS BID BATTLE FOR GAMBLING RIVAL BWIN

British online gaming company 888 Holdings is to make a takeover approach for rival Bwin.Party, raising the prospect of a takeover battle between 888 and confirmed suitor GVC Holdings. (thetim.es/1RYBVEO)

BOND BATTLE TAKES GLOSS OFF LLOYDS' RETURN TO PAYOUTS

Lloyds is set for a week of contrasting fortunes, with a court case against retail bondholders starting Monday, followed on Tuesday by a payment of dividends to shareholders for the first time since the financial crisis. (thetim.es/1RYCBdh)

The Guardian

CO-OPERATIVE TO LAUNCH SUMMER MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

The Co-operative Group is to relaunch its membership programme next year with the aim of making its customers more engaged with the business, which runs supermarkets and funeral homes. (bit.ly/1RYz6n7)

The Telegraph

BARCLAYS SET FOR RECORD UK BANK FINE

The Financial Conduct Authority is expected to make Barclays Plc pay a fine of at least 250 million pounds ($393.43 million) to settle foreign exchange rigging allegations, outstripping the sums other banks paid out to the regulator in November. (bit.ly/1RYB4np)

GREECE HAS NO MONEY TO PAY THE IMF, ALEXIS TSIPRAS WARNED CREDITORS

The brinkmanship at the heart of Greece's 11th hour escape from default has been laid bare, as it was revealed Alexis Tsipras told creditors the country would not be able to fulfil its obligations to the International Monetary Fund. (bit.ly/1RYBz0Z)

Sky News

WASTE GIANT BIFFA CAPS REVIVAL WITH IPO PLAN

Owners of Biffa, one of Britain's biggest waste management firms, have appointed Rothschild to begin preparations for a listing that would take place during the course of next year. (bit.ly/1RY8zGs)

George Osborne's top economic aide, Rupert Harrison, is in talks to join Blackrock Inc, the world's biggest money manager. (bit.ly/1POONJD)

The Independent

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS SAY UK MUST STAY IN EU

A third of small business owners have said a commitment to remain in the European Union is chief among their wishes for the new Conservative government, ahead of taxes and a highly skilled workforce. (ind.pn/1RYzKB8)

JARDINE MATHESON SUBSIDIARY ACCUSED OF THREATENING AT-RISK SPECIES BY CUTTING DOWN SWATHES OF RAINFOREST FOR PALM OIL PLANTATIONS

JARDINE MATHESON SUBSIDIARY ACCUSED OF THREATENING AT-RISK SPECIES BY CUTTING DOWN SWATHES OF RAINFOREST FOR PALM OIL PLANTATIONS

Jardine Matheson, a giant 40-billion-pounds-a-year ($62.95 billion) conglomerate with a hand in everything from luxury hotels to used-car sales, has been accused of threatening the survival of endangered species such as the Sumatran elephant by cutting down swathes of "the world's last great rainforests". (ind.pn/1RYAmqi) ($1 = 0.6354 pounds)