PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 20

May 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
CBI BOSS MIKE RAKE ISSUES PRO-EUROPE RALLYING CRY
The shouting match between Britain's pro-European Union and eurosceptic business leaders is getting louder, with the president of the CBI, Mike Rake, claiming that the United Kingdom would face isolation if it quit the European Union. (thetim.es/1GnKXXb)
VODAFONE WOULD BE GREAT FIT, SAYS LIBERTY GLOBAL OWNER JOHN MALONE
John Malone, the billionaire owner of Liberty Global Plc , has dropped the heaviest hint yet that a tie-up with Vodafone Group Plc is on the cards after describing a combination of the two companies' assets in countries such as Germany and Britain as a "great fit." (thetim.es/1GnMvkb)
The Guardian
HEWLETT-PACKARD SUED BY MICROTECH OVER AUTONOMY SOFTWARE DEAL
Hewlett-Packard Co is being sued by MicroTech, a small software reseller it named in a $5 billion fraud claim against the founders of the British software group Autonomy. (bit.ly/1GnND7f)
UK INFLATION TURNS NEGATIVE
Inflation in Britain has turned negative for the first time in more than half a century, giving a boost to household finances and bolstering expectations that interest rates will remain at a record low for the rest of this year. (bit.ly/1GnOAMY)
The Telegraph
BT CHALLENGES OFCOM OVER BROADBAND PRICES
BT Group Plc has lodged an appeal with the Competition Appeals Tribunal against Ofcom's new "margin squeeze" test, which is designed to ensure that rivals Sky and TalkTalk, who rely on the BT network to serve their customers, are able to make reasonable profits on superfast broadband. (bit.ly/1GnMa0O)
EUROPE FACES SECOND REVOLT AS PORTUGAL'S ASCENDANT SOCIALISTS SPURN AUSTERITY
Europe faces the risk of a second revolt by Left-wing forces in the South after Portugal's Socialist Party vowed to defy austerity demands from the country's creditors and block any further sackings of public officials. (bit.ly/1GnNTDk)
Sky News
HSBC HITS FRESH HURDLE OVER RING-FENCE PLAN
HSBC Holdings Plc's plans to segregate its UK retail banking operations have hit a fresh obstacle after regulators indicated that a prospective candidate for the division's chairmanship would be ineligible for the role. (bit.ly/1L77wPi)
SERCO CLOSES IN ON INDIAN UNIT SALE TO CVC
Serco Group Plc has entered exclusive discussions to sell Intelenet, an Indian business process outsourcing operation to SPI Global, a Philippines-based peer which is owned by the buyout firm CVC Capital Partners.
The Independent
REPORT FINDS THAT BRITAIN'S WAGES ARE THE MOST UNEQUAL IN EUROPE
The Dublin foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, the EU's agency for life at work, found that the United Kingdom had the worst Gini coefficient of any EU member state. (ind.pn/1GnOrcd) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
