PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
SCHNEIDER TAKES CONTROL OF AVEVA WITH REVERSE TAKEOVER
One of Britain's oldest technology companies is set to fall
into the hands of an overseas owner after engineering a complex
reverse takeover by Schneider Electric, of France. Aveva has
agreed to take on the software assets of Schneider, which also
will pay Aveva 550 million stg in cash. In return, the French
company will be handed 74 million new shares that give it a
majority 53.5 per cent stake in the enlarged business. (thetim.es/1CM6CZu)
PM: WE MUST INTEGRATE TO BEAT THE EXTREMISTS
Housing estates and schools dominated by a single Muslim
community must become more ethnically mixed to end segregation
in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron has signalled. (thetim.es/1KgUylx)
The Guardian
AS GREEK BANKS REOPEN, ATTENTION SHIFTS TO PASSING REFORMS
EU HAS DEMANDED
The reopening of banks and repayment of debts returned
Greece to a semblance of normality on Monday but the ruling
Syriza party admitted it faced considerable political challenges
in pushing through reforms. (bit.ly/1Sy4kPx)
BARCLAYS MORE SCRUTINISED THAN ANY OTHER UK HIGH STREET BANK
Barclays Plc was subjected to more regulatory
attention than any other UK high street bank in 2014, receiving
186 visits from the Financial Conduct Authority's officials. (bit.ly/1TMWhAL)
The Telegraph
SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY 'LAYING GROUNDWORK' FOR SECOND
REFERENDUM
The Scottish National Party is laying the groundwork for a
second referendum less than a year after Scots rejected
independence, it has been claimed after a Nationalist MP asked
the UK Government if it would allow another vote. (bit.ly/1HFfAXo)
GVC CONSIDERS APPROACH FOR BWIN.PARTY WITHOUT AMAYA
GVC Holdings Plc is considering a last-ditch tilt at
Bwin.Party, after 888 Holdings agreed to buy Bwin.Party
in a 898 million stg cash and stock deal, without the
backing of Canadian gambling giant Amaya Inc. (bit.ly/1I8Nn8i)
Sky News
ROYAL MAIL FURY AT OFCOM OVER WHISTL PROBE
Royal Mail Plc has objected to a procedural issue
relating to Ofcom's long-running investigation of a complaint by
Whistl, which alleged that the privatised postal operator was
planning predatory and anti-competitive pricing changes. (bit.ly/1Dq5hT2)
TESCO DATA UNIT BUYER FACES CONTRACT OVERHAUL
Tesco Plc's Clubcard data unit will be forced to
negotiate a new contract with the supermarket giant within five
years, a prospect which may further deflate its hopes of
attracting a bumper price for the business. (bit.ly/1Gx1seR)
The Independent
LEE NELSON HIJACKS PRESS CONFERENCE, THROWS WAD OF CASH OVER
FIFA PRESIDENT SEPP BLATTER
Sepp Blatter's first official press conference since
announcing he is stepping down as Fifa president was interrupted
by the comedian who plays Lee Nelson today. The British comic,
real name Simon Brodkin, walked in front of the beleaguered head
of world football's governing body before throwing a wad of fake
cash into the air. Brodkin was quickly escorted away by security
staff. (ind.pn/1IeaNxB)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)