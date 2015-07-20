PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 21

July 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

SCHNEIDER TAKES CONTROL OF AVEVA WITH REVERSE TAKEOVER

One of Britain's oldest technology companies is set to fall into the hands of an overseas owner after engineering a complex reverse takeover by Schneider Electric, of France. Aveva has agreed to take on the software assets of Schneider, which also will pay Aveva 550 million stg in cash. In return, the French company will be handed 74 million new shares that give it a majority 53.5 per cent stake in the enlarged business. (thetim.es/1CM6CZu)

PM: WE MUST INTEGRATE TO BEAT THE EXTREMISTS

Housing estates and schools dominated by a single Muslim community must become more ethnically mixed to end segregation in Britain, Prime Minister David Cameron has signalled. (thetim.es/1KgUylx)

The Guardian

AS GREEK BANKS REOPEN, ATTENTION SHIFTS TO PASSING REFORMS EU HAS DEMANDED

The reopening of banks and repayment of debts returned Greece to a semblance of normality on Monday but the ruling Syriza party admitted it faced considerable political challenges in pushing through reforms. (bit.ly/1Sy4kPx)

BARCLAYS MORE SCRUTINISED THAN ANY OTHER UK HIGH STREET BANK

Barclays Plc was subjected to more regulatory attention than any other UK high street bank in 2014, receiving 186 visits from the Financial Conduct Authority's officials. (bit.ly/1TMWhAL)

The Telegraph

SCOTTISH NATIONAL PARTY 'LAYING GROUNDWORK' FOR SECOND REFERENDUM

The Scottish National Party is laying the groundwork for a second referendum less than a year after Scots rejected independence, it has been claimed after a Nationalist MP asked the UK Government if it would allow another vote. (bit.ly/1HFfAXo)

GVC CONSIDERS APPROACH FOR BWIN.PARTY WITHOUT AMAYA

GVC Holdings Plc is considering a last-ditch tilt at Bwin.Party, after 888 Holdings agreed to buy Bwin.Party in a 898 million stg cash and stock deal, without the backing of Canadian gambling giant Amaya Inc. (bit.ly/1I8Nn8i)

Sky News

ROYAL MAIL FURY AT OFCOM OVER WHISTL PROBE

Royal Mail Plc has objected to a procedural issue relating to Ofcom's long-running investigation of a complaint by Whistl, which alleged that the privatised postal operator was planning predatory and anti-competitive pricing changes. (bit.ly/1Dq5hT2)

TESCO DATA UNIT BUYER FACES CONTRACT OVERHAUL

Tesco Plc's Clubcard data unit will be forced to negotiate a new contract with the supermarket giant within five years, a prospect which may further deflate its hopes of attracting a bumper price for the business. (bit.ly/1Gx1seR)

The Independent

LEE NELSON HIJACKS PRESS CONFERENCE, THROWS WAD OF CASH OVER FIFA PRESIDENT SEPP BLATTER

Sepp Blatter's first official press conference since announcing he is stepping down as Fifa president was interrupted by the comedian who plays Lee Nelson today. The British comic, real name Simon Brodkin, walked in front of the beleaguered head of world football's governing body before throwing a wad of fake cash into the air. Brodkin was quickly escorted away by security staff. (ind.pn/1IeaNxB)

