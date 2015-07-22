PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
FIRED FCA BOSS MARTIN WHEATLEY HITS OUT AT OSBORNE AND BIG
BANKS
The ousted boss of FCA, Martin Wheatley, on Wednesday made
clear his unhappiness after Chancellor George Osborne refused to
renew his contract as chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority, despite levying billions of pounds in fines and
making top-level attempts to reform the culture of trading
floors. (thetim.es/1gP6MWa)
RBS BRINGS IN EXTERNAL INVESTIGATORS TO PROBE BUSINESS UNIT
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has hired external
advisers to conduct a fresh investigation into its controversial
restructuring division, amid signs that the bank may pay
compensation to mistreated businesses. (thetim.es/1Lv6pwT)
The Guardian
ECB RAISES CEILING ON EMERGENCY FUNDS FOR GREECE AHEAD OF
BAILOUT VOTE
Athens has been thrown further emergency assistance after
the European Central Bank (ECB) increased liquidity for Greek
lenders ahead of a crucial vote on a third bailout programme for
the debt-stricken nation. (bit.ly/1MIDYsh)
TALKTALK RENEWS CALL FOR BT BREAKUP AS IT WARNS OVER
BROADBAND COMPETITION
TalkTalk has renewed calls for regulators to break
up BT Group Plc and move its broadband and telephone
network into a separate company. (bit.ly/1LEeKN9)
The Telegraph
LLOYDS SHAREHOLDERS LAUNCH 350 MLN STG HBOS LAWSUIT
Thousands of Lloyds Banking Group Plc shareholders
have begun a 350 mln stg court compensation claim over the
bank's takeover of HBOS at the height of the financial crisis.
(bit.ly/1fnbOIh)
Sky News
PM'S ASIA TRIP TO PROMOTE FINTECH AND REGIONS
Prime Minister David Cameron is to bang the drum for
Britain's fast-expanding financial technology sector during a
trade mission to Asia that will be notable for its emphasis on
SMEs and regional businesses. (bit.ly/1IjzNU2)
GREEK PM TSIPRAS SEEKS SUPPORT AS VOTE LOOMS
The coalition government in Greece may yet need the help of
opposition parties to secure support for a new round of reforms
crucial to its bailout prospects. The country's parliament has
begun debating the next round of measures it must pass if it is
to qualify for talks on a third international bailout. (bit.ly/1Jz4HVc)
The Independent
EASYJET OVERBOOKING THOUSANDS OF PEAK-SEASON FLIGHTS - AND
FLOUTING EU RULES ON OFFLOADED PASSENGERS
Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, is overselling
thousands of peak-season flights, breaking up family groups and
telling some holidaymakers who bought tickets months ahead they
must travel by circuitous routes to reach their destination. (ind.pn/1g6Bwlw)
