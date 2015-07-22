PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

FIRED FCA BOSS MARTIN WHEATLEY HITS OUT AT OSBORNE AND BIG BANKS

The ousted boss of FCA, Martin Wheatley, on Wednesday made clear his unhappiness after Chancellor George Osborne refused to renew his contract as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, despite levying billions of pounds in fines and making top-level attempts to reform the culture of trading floors. (thetim.es/1gP6MWa)

RBS BRINGS IN EXTERNAL INVESTIGATORS TO PROBE BUSINESS UNIT

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has hired external advisers to conduct a fresh investigation into its controversial restructuring division, amid signs that the bank may pay compensation to mistreated businesses. (thetim.es/1Lv6pwT)

The Guardian

ECB RAISES CEILING ON EMERGENCY FUNDS FOR GREECE AHEAD OF BAILOUT VOTE

Athens has been thrown further emergency assistance after the European Central Bank (ECB) increased liquidity for Greek lenders ahead of a crucial vote on a third bailout programme for the debt-stricken nation. (bit.ly/1MIDYsh)

TALKTALK RENEWS CALL FOR BT BREAKUP AS IT WARNS OVER BROADBAND COMPETITION

TalkTalk has renewed calls for regulators to break up BT Group Plc and move its broadband and telephone network into a separate company. (bit.ly/1LEeKN9)

The Telegraph

LLOYDS SHAREHOLDERS LAUNCH 350 MLN STG HBOS LAWSUIT

Thousands of Lloyds Banking Group Plc shareholders have begun a 350 mln stg court compensation claim over the bank's takeover of HBOS at the height of the financial crisis. (bit.ly/1fnbOIh)

Sky News

PM'S ASIA TRIP TO PROMOTE FINTECH AND REGIONS

Prime Minister David Cameron is to bang the drum for Britain's fast-expanding financial technology sector during a trade mission to Asia that will be notable for its emphasis on SMEs and regional businesses. (bit.ly/1IjzNU2)

GREEK PM TSIPRAS SEEKS SUPPORT AS VOTE LOOMS

The coalition government in Greece may yet need the help of opposition parties to secure support for a new round of reforms crucial to its bailout prospects. The country's parliament has begun debating the next round of measures it must pass if it is to qualify for talks on a third international bailout. (bit.ly/1Jz4HVc)

The Independent

EASYJET OVERBOOKING THOUSANDS OF PEAK-SEASON FLIGHTS - AND FLOUTING EU RULES ON OFFLOADED PASSENGERS

Britain's biggest budget airline, easyJet, is overselling thousands of peak-season flights, breaking up family groups and telling some holidaymakers who bought tickets months ahead they must travel by circuitous routes to reach their destination. (ind.pn/1g6Bwlw)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)