PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 7

The Times

The Bank of England has dashed savers' hopes for an interest rate rise this year, signalling that the first move was unlikely to come until around May. The Bank's latest economic outlook pointed to no change until well into 2016. (thetim.es/1SVURah)

Two large pharmaceutical companies are to be investigated for allegedly charging "excessive and unfair" prices for anti-epilepsy drugs used by more than 50,000 people in Britain. Pfizer Inc and Flynn Pharma are being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority for allegedly overcharging for phenytoin sodium, in a breach of UK and EU law. (thetim.es/1SVV8d2)

The Guardian

The owner of British Airways, IAG, has placed an order for 31 Airbus aircraft valued at $5.2 billion in a deal that the aircraft manufacturer said would sustain thousands of British jobs. IAG is to buy 11 long-haul aircraft destined for BA's Spanish sister airline Iberia, as well as 20 short-haul planes to be used for fleet replacement across the group, which includes the low-cost carrier Vueling. (bit.ly/1SVVlNB)

The RSA boss, Stephen Hester, said the ball was in Zurich's court over any potential bid for the UK insurer as he reported better-than-expected half-year results. But shares in RSA dropped as Zurich warned it would not overpay. (bit.ly/1SVVAbn)

The Telegraph

Sky Plc is being formally investigated by the communications regulator Ofcom over concerns that it does not allow customers to cancel at the end of their contracts. Ofcom's investigation, which could run into next year, will consider whether Sky breached its obligations to ensure that contract termination procedures do not act as a disincentive for customers to change provider. (bit.ly/1SVWfJM)

Coca-Cola Enterprises, the bottling group, has unveiled a three way merger with two of its counterparts, in the biggest European consumer deal this century. The group has announced a deal to combine with Coca-Cola Iberian Partners and the German bottling business of the Coca-Cola Company. (bit.ly/1SVWrJc)

Sky News

Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman, two of the world's biggest buyout firms, are joining forces in a bid to derail a blockbuster 6 billion pound ($9.31 billion) flotation by Worldpay, the payments processing group. Two of the private equity giants are in talks about a joint bid for Worldpay that is expected to be proposed within weeks. (bit.ly/1SVXgS4)

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced plans to hire 8,000 more staff and open 130 new stores as part of a 600 million pound UK expansion. The supermarket is aiming to increase its UK workforce to 35,000 by 2022. (bit.ly/1SVXkkS)

The Independent

Owners of London City airport are about to find out just how much it is worth, after they put it up for sale. Growing demand for air travel is said to have prompted Global Infrastructure Partners to appoint advisers to work on a deal. The fund, which also owns Edinburgh airport and 75 percent of Gatwick, wants to complete a deal by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported, and they expect to get around 2 billion pounds for it. (ind.pn/1SVXY1Y)

($1 = 0.6447 pounds) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)