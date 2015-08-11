PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 11

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Co-op Bank is set to dodge financial penalties over the failings that led to its near collapse and a 1.5 billion pounds ($2.34 billion) bondholder-funded bailout after regulators concluded that fines would threaten the lender's turnaround. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are expected today to announce the closure of their joint investigation into the bank.(thetim.es/1hu5sbm)

BT Group proudly proclaimed that it had scored a goal when it knocked Sky Plc and ITV out of the bidding for European football rights, but it still found itself on the wrong end of the regulator's whistle. Ofcom said yesterday that it had intervened after BT customers had cried "foul", having found that they were paying 5 pounds a month for European football games they didn't want. (thetim.es/1UzFIZC)

The Guardian

Farming is in a "state of emergency" and a "seismic change" is needed to the way food is sold in Britain, agriculture leaders have warned after a crisis summit on falling milk prices. Farming unions called on the government to introduce long-term contracts between farmers, distributors and supermarkets and to force retailers to clearly label whether their products are British or imported. (bit.ly/1hu5Yq0)

Amazon has moved a step closer to launching a grocery service in the UK, taking over the lease on a warehouse previously used by Tesco. The U.S. online retailer is to use the site in Weybridge, Surrey, which used to be a Tesco distribution centre and is ideally positioned just inside the M25, to deliver fresh food to London shoppers. (bit.ly/1hu62Ga)

The Telegraph

Hackers bombarded Carphone Warehouse with online traffic as a smokescreen while they stole the personal and banking details of 2.4 million people, according to sources with knowledge of the incident. The retailer revealed at the weekend that its security had been breached in a "sophisticated" attack. (bit.ly/1hu6iox)

Network Rail faces a 2 million pounds fine after the transport regulator found on Monday that recent travel chaos had been caused by a host of failings at the troubled infrastructure group and constituted a breach of its licence. (bit.ly/1TmDGJH)

Sky News

Esure Group has warned it plans to increase the cost of car insurance premiums this year, after rising numbers of personal injury claims dented half-year profits. The company had a trading profit of 3.3 million pounds for motor insurance underwriting between January and June - a fall of 80.7 percent compared to the same period 12 months ago. (bit.ly/1hu6B2N)

Campaigners will gather at a Pizza Express branch later to protest against an 8 percent administration fee the restaurant chain levies on staff tips paid by card. The Unite union has accused the chain of "pocketing a cool 1 million pounds" from the practice, and claims many customers have been appalled to learn that gratuities are not being paid to waiters and backroom staff in full. (bit.ly/1hu6Drk)

