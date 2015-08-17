PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 17

Aug 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
TUI Group is considering spinning off non-core
assets with a turnover of about 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion).
The travel group behind the Thomson and First Choice holiday
brands could seek a separate listing for its non-mainstream
operations, including brands such as hotelbeds.com, Crystal Ski
Holidays and Hayes & Jarvis, while retaining a stake. (thetim.es/1TLGcim)
Morrisons is considering selling its M Local
convenience stores to Greybull Capital, the investment firm best
known for buying Monarch Airlines. Greybull is understood to be
in discussions over financing a deal to back a group of industry
executives who are planning to take control of about 160 M Local
stores as Morrisons re-focuses on its core supermarket
operation. (thetim.es/1TLGgOQ)
The Guardian
Young people without jobs will be sent to boot camp to
prepare them for work as part of a "no excuses" approach to
eradicating youth unemployment, said Matt Hancock, a Cabinet
Office minister. The senior Conservative, who heads David
Cameron's earn or learn taskforce, will set out plans for
jobseekers aged between 18 and 21 to be placed on an intensive
activity programme within the first three weeks of submitting a
claim. (bit.ly/1TLIttI)
Homebuyers waiting for the traditional sharp summer fall in
house prices are set to be disappointed, as asking prices for
homes coming on to the market fell by just 0.8 percent in
August, according to property website Rightmove.
Rightmove found the usual summer dip of 1.5 percent was not
matched as average prices of new listings on the market fell 0.8
percent, while north-east saw rise of 1.2 percent. (bit.ly/1TLJcLy)
The Telegraph
The rehabilitation of UK banks has taken another step
forward as a prominent fund manager, Hermes, looks to buy back
into the industry, even as lenders continue to deal with
overhanging problems with their finances and culture. Hermes is
reviewing the sector after moves by European banks to reduce
their international businesses and slash balance sheet leverage.
(bit.ly/1HQbIzi)
The devastation wrought by the oil price crash on Britain's
North Sea industry is set to be laid bare when one of the
region's biggest contractors, Wood Group, reveals that it
has cut 4,000 jobs since the start of the year. The job losses
will be detailed when the FTSE 250 company, which lays pipes for
oilfields and helps staff oil rigs, announces its interim
results on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KqdXez)
Sky News
Fintrax Group, one of the world's leading providers of VAT
refunds to international travellers, is being put up for sale
amid a furious attack by government ministers on major British
retailers. Exponent Private Equity, owners of Fintrax are to
begin talks with prospective buyers within weeks. (bit.ly/1TLFcuD)
The Greek parliament has approved a three-year, 85 billion
euros rescue package following a night of debate and delays.
Politicians pass a bill for 85 billion euros in aid over three
years - hours before eurozone ministers decide whether to
approve the package. (bit.ly/1TLFAJk)
