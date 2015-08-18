PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Britain's North Sea oil industry is set for an autumn of
discontent, as workers threaten to take strike action for the
first time in a generation after thousands of job cuts triggered
by plunging prices. Union organisers will begin counting votes
Tuesday for a possible walkout by hundreds of helicopter pilots,
who play a critical role ferrying workers and supplies to
offshore rigs. (thetim.es/1JdeJef)
GVC Holdings faces a multimillion-dollar legal claim
after a Canadian company accused it of reneging on a deal, owing
to its involvement in the 1 billion-pounds ($1.56
billion)auction of Bwin.party. The Sportingbet owner, which is
fighting 888 Holdings for control of Bwin, is being sued by 37
Entertainment, a sports and entertainment consultancy, over a
joint venture to launch two websites aimed at Canadian punters.
(thetim.es/1JdflQU)
The Guardian
Falling oil prices and a strong pound are likely to have
anchored inflation at zero for a second successive month in
July, giving further reason for Bank of England policymakers to
delay raising interest rates. City economists said official
figures to be published on Tuesday are likely to show consumer
price inflation remained at zero last month. (bit.ly/1Jd69vO)
Rail unions are holding a protest on Tuesday to highlight
their claim that rail fares have risen nearly three times faster
than wages over the past five years. Campaigners at London's
Waterloo station will hand out postcards highlighting the cost
of rail privatisation and demanding a return of the railways to
public ownership. (bit.ly/1Jdfa86)
The Telegraph
Cargill, the world's largest grain trader, has bought
Norwegian salmon-feed supplier Ewos, in a bid to gain exposure
to the fast-growing market for farmed fish and shrimp.
The 1.35 billion-euros ($1.49 billion) acquisition marks
Cargill's second investment in aquaculture in the past month, as
the group seeks to capitalise on rising global demand for farmed
seafood. (bit.ly/1hIHFVw)
Scandal-hit Quindell has appointed a new chief
executive to fill a role that has been vacant since May and has
sought to further distance itself from its troubled past by
parting ways with its house broker. The insurance outsourcer,
which is the subject of investigations by the Serious Fraud
Office and the Financial Conduct Authority, on Monday named
Indro Mukerjee as its boss. (bit.ly/1LeLnjc)
Sky News
Mast Capital Management, a Boston-based fund backed by the
financial giant KKR, is to invest in a $125 million bond
issue which is expected to be launched by London-listed
satellite company Avanti Communications this week. A
stock exchange announcement confirming the debt-raising could
come as soon as Tuesday, City sources said. (bit.ly/1Jd6puS)
Airbus gets a huge vote of confidence from Indian
carrier IndiGo with its biggest-ever order for planes. The
French aircraft giant has secured its biggest ever single order
for planes in a 17 billion-pounds deal with Indian airline
IndiGo. (bit.ly/1Jd6Ll4)
The Independent
Agent Savills and investment bank Lazard are selling
a 42.5 percent stake on behalf of the British government and
deliveries giant DHL in the 67-acre site around King's Cross and
St Pancras station. When completed in five years' time, the
scheme could be worth around 5 billion pounds.(ind.pn/1Jda4sG)
($1 = 0.6418 pounds)
($1 = 0.9031 euros)
