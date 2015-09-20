PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 21

Sept 21 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Cenkos is canvassing opinion among investors for a change of management at the top of Debenhams Plc and the ousting of the chairman. (thetim.es/1Kssd7e)

The cost to the taxpayer of funding the retirement of 1.3 million former and present staff of National Health Service was close to topping 500 billion pounds ($775.85 billion), London financier Edi Truell said in a report to the Treasury. (thetim.es/1KstCe8)

The Guardian

Two companies heading towards flotations in London worth billions of pounds face pressure over a lack of female representation on their boards following criticism from Lord Davies, who oversaw the coalition government's initiative to increase the participation of women on boards. Neither Hastings, which is preparing for a 1.5 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) flotation, nor Worldpay, which could be valued at 3.5 billion pounds ($5.43 billion) when it floats, have any female representation at the highest level. (bit.ly/1KswSWZ)

Nicola Shaw, who is due to report back to the government early next year on the future structure and financing of Network Rail, said she could not rule out recommending privatisation as a solution to its financial problems. (bit.ly/1Ksx7RM)

The Telegraph

Dan Cobley, the former UK head of Google, has launched a new venture called SalaryFinance, which he claims will become the next "unicorn" - 1 billion-pounds-turnover success story - by offering the nation's workers a solution to their money worries. (bit.ly/1Kswqrx)

Banks in Britain paid a total of 31.3 billion pounds ($48.57 billion) in tax last year, with foreign banks responsible for just over half of the sector's tide of cash into the Treasury's coffers. (bit.ly/1KswkjF)

Sky News

Blackstone Group Lp, which has owned well-known companies in the UK such as Butterkist popcorn and Center Parcs, will announce on Monday that it is pursuing an initial public offering of Dutch financial services company Intertrust. (bit.ly/1Kvjvo2)

Sky News has learnt that Aberdeen Asset Management will sign a deal with Chinese authorities next week to become the first British fund manager to gain a key licence from Beijing to operate on the Chinese mainland. (bit.ly/1KsvC60)

The Independent

One in every three people born this year in the UK will eventually develop dementia, according to a new research commissioned by Alzheimer's Research UK, revealing the scale of what has been described as the country's "greatest medical challenge". (ind.pn/1KsxCeG)

