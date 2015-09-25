PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 25

Sept 25 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Bank of England should raise interest rates now to
ensure that future increases will be gentle enough to avoid a
later shock that might damage the recovery says Ian McCafferty,
an external member of the monetary policy committee. (thetim.es/1KxZD6F)
Peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle is planning to float an
investment trust to raise 150 million pounds ($228.39
million)for credit-hungry small businesses. (thetim.es/1KxZJv5)
The Guardian
Britain's financial services sector could retain its
pre-eminent global position even if voters opt to leave the
European Union, according to economics consultancy Capital
Economics.(bit.ly/1KxZRLa)
UK department store chain John Lewis could have
to restructure staff benefits in order to pay for the "national
living wage", said Andy Street, managing director of the
department store chain. (bit.ly/1Ky0tjW)
The Telegraph
France has opened the door to full-blown treaty changes in a
bid to keep Britain in the EU, warning that it would be a grave
mistake to disregard the legitimate demands of London. (bit.ly/1Ky0wfv)
Markets are right to push back their expectations of a UK
interest rate rise as global growth slows, according to the
deputy governor of the Bank of England, Ben Broadbent. (bit.ly/1KCDl0r)
Sky News
A careless Downing Street official has revealed that the
government is reviving plans to privatise Channel 4, despite
recent denials. Photographer Steve Back captured a secret
Whitehall document tucked under the official's arm, headed
"Assessment of Channel 4 Corporation Reform Options". (bit.ly/1Ky0KU0)
The Independent
UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is trying
to tempt China into plugging billions into British transport,
energy and infrastructure projects to transform the north in the
coming decades. (ind.pn/1Ky0YKV)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has faced
charges of being "in bed" with the German car industry and of
deliberately ignoring EU demands to outlaw the kind of car
computer software which manipulated the levels of Volkswagen AG
diesel exhaust emissions. (ind.pn/1Ky159d)
($1 = 0.6568 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)