PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 30

The Times
Glencore Plc should consider dismantling the empire
created by Ivan Glasenberg to escape from a downward spiral that
has raised serious questions about its future, according to
Citigroup Inc. (thetim.es/1Lj4k7W)
Taxpayers are to lend 45 million pounds ($68.18 million) to
Evraz Plc, a company controlled by Roman Abramovich,
one of the world's richest men, as part of a government export
drive. (thetim.es/1Lj4pbC)
The Guardian
Amazon.com Inc has taken the first step toward
offering a full grocery delivery service in the UK, turning up
the pressure on the big supermarket chains. The American online
retailer is testing the market by offering between 50 and 60
frozen and chilled food products as part of its Prime Now
one-hour delivery service. (bit.ly/1Lj4Anv)
Rising global interest rates could prompt a new credit
crunch in emerging markets, as businesses that have ridden the
wave of cheap money to load up on debt are pushed into crisis,
the International Monetary Fund has said. (bit.ly/1Lj4H2e)
The Telegraph
Morrisons is increasing pay for 90,000 shop floor staff to
8.20 pounds an hour but is axing additional pay for Sunday work.
(bit.ly/1Lj4RGQ)
The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, is urging the
UK's biggest insurance companies and investors to help
counteract the financial shocks that could be triggered by
climate change. (bit.ly/1Lj4V9P)
Sky News
Glencore Plc, the crisis-hit miner and commodities
trader, has held secret peace talks with the City's most
influential investor trade body amid fury over the company's
recent $2.5 billion (1.6 billion pounds) cash call. (bit.ly/1Lj5252)
The FTSE-100 education group Pearson Plc is buying
the company which oversees the UK's national citizenship test in
its first deal since selling the Financial Times and the
Economist for more than 1 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1Lj58K3)
The Independent
The trendy food chain Whole Foods Market Inc is
downsizing its workforce, cutting more than 1,500 jobs to help
lower prices. (ind.pn/1Lj5f8r)
