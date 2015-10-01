PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 1

Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Britain has grown faster than any other leading economy since 2013 after bouncing back from recession far more strongly than had been thought, according to data published by the Office of National Statistics. (thetim.es/1MHlZUd)

Begbies Traynor Group PLC, the London-listed insolvency firm, has bought the assets of its regional rival P&A Partnership out of administration. (thetim.es/1MHnTUF)

Paul Fisher, deputy head of the Bank of England's regulatory arm, has warned of the risk of bowing to pressure from lobbyists in the banking industry who want to see a relaxation of rules introduced since the banking crisis. (bit.ly/1MHmUUo)

Tony Hayward, chairman of Glencore PLC, has put his hand in his pocket to buy some shares. He's splashed out the mighty sum of, well, nearly 91,000 pounds ($137,601.10). (bit.ly/1MHn7XR)

The Institute of Directors, which represents thousands of top bosses across Britain, slammed Transport for London's plans to ban many of Uber's key features, saying they would "embed economic inefficiency" in the capital's transport regulation. (bit.ly/1MHnYb2)

The divide between house prices in the North and South of England has hit a record high, exceeding 150,000 pounds for the first time. Average prices in the South are now more than twice as high as those in the North - at 303,811 pounds and 150,851 pounds respectively - according to the latest Nationwide House Price Index. (bit.ly/1MHo823)

The electrification of two rail lines, TransPennine Express Railway between Manchester and York and the Midland Mainline from London to Sheffield, which will lead to quicker journey times for thousands of passengers, is to go ahead after being stopped earlier this year. (bit.ly/1MHog1A)

Glasgow-based Home Energy and Lifestyle Management has been fined 200,000 pounds by the Information Commissioner's Office after making more than six million automated calls offering 'free' solar panels. (bit.ly/1MHouWr)

Online supermarket Ocado Group PLC has angered its customers by announcing it will be charging 5 pence for grocery bags, without giving shoppers the chance to opt out. (ind.pn/1MHoANK)

