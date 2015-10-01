PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 2

Oct 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Britain's factories laid off staff in September for the first time in more than two years as the recession in the manufacturing sector bit. (thetim.es/1L7MdQu)

Katherine Garrett-Cox is to be removed from the board of Alliance Trust PLC and stripped of the title of chief executive of the Dundee-based company, one of Britain's biggest and most widely-held investment trusts. (thetim.es/1L7MnHm)

Volkswagen AG has admitted that it continued selling new cars in the UK fitted with "defeat devices" to cheat diesel emissions tests even after U.S. authorities uncovered the scandal. (bit.ly/1L7MJ0I)

The UK government's plan to charge a new levy on businesses to help reach ambitious apprenticeship targets is facing resistance from big employer groups who warn ministers not to sacrifice quality of training. (bit.ly/1L7MRxr)

Transport for London's proposed clampdown on Uber could suck public ride-sharing apps into the fray, hurting consumers by adding to travel costs and traffic in the capital, Ali Clabburn, the chief executive of Liftshare has claimed. (bit.ly/1L7N43z)

Mike Lynch, the founder of Autonomy, has sued Hewlett-Packard for more than $160 million over the allegations of massive fraud it has levelled against him. (bit.ly/1L7Nebd)

The Consumer Rights Act 2015 aims to make it harder for retailers to "wriggle out" of offering refunds to customers for substandard goods and services and unfair terms - and should see disputes resolved more quickly. (bit.ly/1L7NvuF)

Sky News has learnt that Danny Jowell QC of Brick Court Chambers has been recruited by Scott + Scott, a law firm which specialises in shareholder legal actions, to pursue damages from lenders including Barclays PLC, HSBC Holdings PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Marks and Spencer Group PLC has launched a new social media campaign called #ShowYourStrap, featuring women who have either survived breast cancer or have lost a loved one to it. (ind.pn/1L7O5bX)

