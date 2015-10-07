PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development announced guidelines to equip the global tax system for the digital world and to crack down on companies such as Google , Starbucks and Amazon.com Inc that have been accused of abusing tax loopholes. Companies face a big increase in their tax bills under a "once-in-a-generation" change to tax avoidance rules. (thetim.es/1OhU66J)

- Six former brokers, including one nicknamed "Lord Libor", are accused of helping to rig the borrowing rate that allowed a trader to "cheat" as part of a "dishonest scheme", a court has heard at the beginning of their trial. The men were accused of "the dishonest and wide-scale manipulation of bank rates for profit", with the defendants agreeing to "interfere and abuse a critical financial process". (thetim.es/1Q69vpY)

The Guardian

- Tesco PLC has said George Osborne's new "national living wage" will cost it 500 million pounds ($761 million) by 2020, putting further pressure on profitability at Britain's biggest supermarket. The higher pay costs come as Tesco struggles to adapt to a rapidly changing market and the fallout from a 263 million pound accounting scandal. (bit.ly/1KYLH5P)

The Telegraph

- Peter Mandelson has conceded that it would now be pointless for Britain to join the euro, after years of campaigning for the country to adopt the single currency. (bit.ly/1LwOSoN)

- Skyscanner, the online flight comparison service, is en route to land a 1 billion pound valuation, as one of its early investors seeks to sell part of its stake. Scottish Equity Partners (SEP) has appointed Goldman Sachs Group PLC to sell 10 percent of the company at a price that would confirm Skyscanner as a technology "unicorn" - a start-up that achieves a $1 billion valuation before they reach the stock market. (bit.ly/1OWUo4B)

Sky News

- Tesco PLC has been holding secret talks with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) about a deal to settle a criminal probe into the accounting scandal that last year triggered the biggest crisis in the retailer's history. (bit.ly/1MdrMxV)

The Independent

- Ryanair Holdings PLC has accused screen-scraper websites such as eDreams of paying for Google advertising to rank above the official Ryanair website on Google searches. The latest case pits the plane carrier against Google, as it fights third parties that it says rip off its customers with inflated prices online. (ind.pn/1Guus8B)

($1 = 0.6569 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Ken Wills)