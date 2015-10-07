PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
announced guidelines to equip the global tax system for the
digital world and to crack down on companies such as Google
, Starbucks and Amazon.com Inc that
have been accused of abusing tax loopholes. Companies face a big
increase in their tax bills under a "once-in-a-generation"
change to tax avoidance rules. (thetim.es/1OhU66J)
- Six former brokers, including one nicknamed "Lord Libor",
are accused of helping to rig the borrowing rate that allowed a
trader to "cheat" as part of a "dishonest scheme", a court has
heard at the beginning of their trial. The men were accused of
"the dishonest and wide-scale manipulation of bank rates for
profit", with the defendants agreeing to "interfere and abuse a
critical financial process". (thetim.es/1Q69vpY)
The Guardian
- Tesco PLC has said George Osborne's new
"national living wage" will cost it 500 million pounds ($761
million) by 2020, putting further pressure on profitability at
Britain's biggest supermarket. The higher pay costs come as
Tesco struggles to adapt to a rapidly changing market and the
fallout from a 263 million pound accounting scandal. (bit.ly/1KYLH5P)
The Telegraph
- Peter Mandelson has conceded that it would now be
pointless for Britain to join the euro, after years of
campaigning for the country to adopt the single currency. (bit.ly/1LwOSoN)
- Skyscanner, the online flight comparison service, is en
route to land a 1 billion pound valuation, as one of its early
investors seeks to sell part of its stake. Scottish Equity
Partners (SEP) has appointed Goldman Sachs Group PLC to
sell 10 percent of the company at a price that would confirm
Skyscanner as a technology "unicorn" - a start-up that achieves
a $1 billion valuation before they reach the stock market. (bit.ly/1OWUo4B)
Sky News
- Tesco PLC has been holding secret talks with the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) about a deal to settle a criminal
probe into the accounting scandal that last year triggered the
biggest crisis in the retailer's history. (bit.ly/1MdrMxV)
The Independent
- Ryanair Holdings PLC has accused screen-scraper
websites such as eDreams of paying for Google advertising to
rank above the official Ryanair website on Google searches. The
latest case pits the plane carrier against Google, as it fights
third parties that it says rip off its customers with inflated
prices online. (ind.pn/1Guus8B)
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
