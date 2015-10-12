PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 12

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev is expected to increase its offer for SABMiller early this week in a desperate attempt to land its London-listed rival. Sources close to AB InBev, maker of Budweiser, said it was likely to table an improved offer of 43 pounds ($65.88) to 44 pounds a share before the 5 pm bid deadline on Wednesday. (thetim.es/1K2UmQW)

- Ineos, the chemicals giant, has agreed to buy a dozen gas fields from L1 Energy, the London-based oil company set up by Ukrainian billionaire Mikhail Fridman. The deal is Ineos's first foray into oil and gas production. (thetim.es/1FZxsPA)

The Guardian

- Britain's private sector workers are enjoying the fastest real wage growth in 14 years, with pay deals picking up as inflation hovers close to zero, according to a leading think tank. Analysis by the Resolution Foundation suggests that private sector wages rose at an annual rate of up to 3.6 percent in the three months to August, due to rising wages and flat living costs. (bit.ly/1LIvllt)

The Telegraph

- Energy firm Carlton Power was awarded a contract by the Department of Energy and Climate Change in 2014 to build a new 1.9 gigawatt plant at Trafford in Greater Manchester. The 800 million pound plant was due to start generating in October 2018, but Carlton Power said it could no longer meet that date and failed to secure financial backers for the project. (bit.ly/1R65p1a)

- Online shoppers will have to wait longer for their orders to arrive as a shortage of lorry drivers nears crisis levels. Freight Transport Association figures show Britain needs another 60,000 LGV drivers in addition to the 326,000 qualified in the UK, but only 20,000 are entering the profession each year. (bit.ly/1NAbxRI)

Sky News

- The UK government will hold talks with German officials this week in an attempt to unblock the 10 billion pound privatisation of Urenco, the uranium processing giant. Talks have been scheduled between two of the three shareholders in the UK-based company amid concerns that securing the approval of the Dutch state is proving excessively complex. (bit.ly/1LB4f9x)

The Independent

- People's access to basic rights such as water and energy could be at the mercy of multinational corporations, according to a new report into two controversial EU free trade deals. The report claims that the agreements could allow all public services to be locked into commercial deals that would place profit above the rights of individuals to access basic services - regardless of any possible consequences for welfare. (ind.pn/1jj63hp)

- MP's will demand to know why there are serious inconsistencies between diesel car emissions data in testing laboratories and on the road as the Volkswagen scandal reaches Parliament. Volkswagen AG's UK managing director, Paul Willis, and Paul Higgs, chief executive of the Vehicle Certification Agency, which tests for emissions, are among witnesses due before the House of Commons Transport Select Committee. (ind.pn/1VMyYvf)