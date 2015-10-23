PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Liberty Global PLC, is in talks to acquire Cable
& Wireless Communications PLC in a deal worth nearly 4
billion pounds ($6.16 billion), which would help to bolster the
group's presence in South America and the Caribbean. (thetim.es/1QYSkH9)
- Guy Hands's Terra Firma is buying back a renewable energy
company it floated two years ago after the shares failed to make
headway on the stock market, partly because of subsidy cuts.
Monterey Group, owned by the private equity group, is offering
185p a share for the 31.5 percent it does not own in Infinis
Energy PLC, which operates generating plants using
landfill gas and had promised to expand into wind power.(thetim.es/1OVbCOD)
The Guardian
- Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank, has
stunned markets by signalling that he is prepared to cut
interest rates and step up quantitative easing to stave off the
risk of a renewed economic slump in the euro zone. (bit.ly/1MHlwP6)
- Police are investigating a "significant and sustained"
cyber attack on the website of TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc
. The attack, which took place on Wednesday, could have
compromised customers' credit card and other personal details.
(bit.ly/1W7u3jn)
The Telegraph
- Leading figures from the steel industry have been called
to give evidence to MPs next week about the crisis engulfing the
sector. Members of the Business, Innovation and Skills Select
Committee will take evidence from senior staff at Tata Steel
United Kingdom and other leading steel makers to try to
understand the causes behind the industry's problems. (bit.ly/1KseyvI)
- British investors could soon begin legal action against
banks accused of rigging foreign exchange markets, after
Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
and HSBC Holdings Plc paid a combined total of almost
$1 billion to settle claims in the United States. The trio
agreed to pay hundreds of millions of dollars each to end civil
claims in New York brought by global companies, pension funds
and hedge funds. (bit.ly/1LQc281)
Sky News
- Vauxhall is considering recalling some of its Zafira
models after a problem with the dashboard caused dozens to burst
into flames. Drivers of more than 130 of the cars, made between
2005 and 2014, have reported the issue that originates behind
the glovebox causing the area to heat up. (bit.ly/1Lpjjdo)
- Volkswagen AG is checking whether more of its
diesel cars are fitted with software designed to cheat emissions
tests. The company, which is already facing a huge task to
recall and fix 11 million cars caught up in the scandal
worldwide, said it was trying to determine if another engine was
fitted with the so-called 'defeat device'. (bit.ly/1GXOGYz)
($1 = 0.6498 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S)