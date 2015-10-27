PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 27

Oct 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Treasury could be set for another hefty dividend of at least 1 billion stg from the mobile phone industry after it set out plans to auction off more airwaves to speed up smartphones and structured the sale to generate the highest bids possible. (thetim.es/1KBK36B)

The Guardian

Equiniti Group Plc IPO-EQUI.L, the share registrar company that handles dividend payments for most FTSE 100 companies, has attracted enough interest to support its imminent 500 million stg to 600 million stg flotation, despite growing investor indifference to all but the larger share issues. (bit.ly/1WewyG6)

The oil and gas company Maersk Oil has confirmed it is to cut about 220 jobs in the United Kingdom. The Danish operator said it was reducing its workforce by between 10 percent and 12 percent globally as part of a drive to cut operating costs by 20 percent by the end of 2016. (bit.ly/1MnIIrv)

The Telegraph

Payday lender Dollar Financial has been ordered to pay customers a total of 15.4 million stg in redress for poor affordability checks, debt collection practices and systems errors. (bit.ly/1H5fhTz)

British households are using higher wages to pay off their credit card debts, rather than relying on the plastic for their shopping, in the latest sign that the economy is performing well. (bit.ly/1ibc4Lv)

Sky News

Cuts to tax credits will be delayed after the British government was defeated twice in the House of Lords. (bit.ly/1OT8cNN)

Volkswagen AG has slipped back to second place in the list of the world's top car makers for the first nine months of the year. For the January to September period it sold 7.43 million vehicles, flat on the previous year and behind Toyota on 7.5 million - though Toyota Motor Corp sales were lower year-on-year. (bit.ly/1Nx5A52)

The Independent

A boy of 15 has been arrested and questioned on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc data theft cyber attack. (ind.pn/1MfnVjv)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)