PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 12

The Times
BHP Billiton Plc and its Brazilian partner are to
set up a fund for victims of the mudslide that destroyed a
village in a valley below a huge iron-ore mine. An initial $100
million will be committed to the fund, it is understood. (thetim.es/1MLi6us)
More than 1 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) of taxpayers'
money could be saved over the next four years by cutting the
government's use of private contractors by 25 percent, according
to a report from Policy Exchange. (thetim.es/1MLfg8W)
The Guardian
Apple Inc's chief executive, Tim Cook, has said a
looming European Union tax ruling on the company's dealings with
Ireland would not affect its presence in the country, where it
declares much of its overseas profit, and where it is hiring
1,000 extra staff. (bit.ly/1MLfyN9)
German car regulators are expanding their investigation into
suspected diesel emissions manipulation beyond Volkswagen AG
to more than 50 models from brands including BMW,
Mercedes, Ford, Volvo, Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover. (bit.ly/1MLfAVc)
The Telegraph
HM Revenue & Customs is to close all 170 of its offices
across the country in favour of 13 new regional tax centres as
part of a major restructuring designed to shave hundreds of
millions of pounds from its budget. (bit.ly/1MLfSey)
Icap Plc has agreed to become the biggest
shareholder in Tullett Prebon Plc in a deal that will
offload Icap's voice broking business onto its smaller rival. (bit.ly/1MLg5yx)
Sky News
BhS, the department store chain previously owned by Sir
Philip Green, is in the early stages of negotiating a deal to
borrow millions of pounds, using the chain's inventory as
collateral. (bit.ly/1MLggtI)
Bank of England governor Mark Carney has said he hopes
people will start respecting bankers despite acknowledging that
"bad apples" remain in the system. (bit.ly/1MLgpNN)
The Independent
Britain has signed a deal worth up to 100 million pounds
($152.19 million) to export around 750,000 tonnes of the grain
to Chinese breweries over the next five years. (ind.pn/1MLgBg0)
($1 = 0.6571 pounds)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)