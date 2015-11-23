PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Police forces face cuts as part of the British government's review of public spending after George Osborne refused to say that he would protect the number of frontline officers. (thetim.es/1XjNYME)

The new head of the CBI is seeking a truce with the British government by dropping claims that the 9 stg national living wage will cost jobs. (thetim.es/1NKvIac)

The Guardian

MPs are to look into the sale of 13 billion stg of former Northern Rock mortgages to the US private equity group Cerberus Capital, to examine whether the deal was in the public interest. (bit.ly/1kOZ8NF)

Warren East, the chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC , will herald a new era for the engineering company this week as he presents his plans for its future. It is understood that Tuesday's presentation will revolve around providing analysts and investors with more information about Rolls, rather than bold proclamations about breaking the business up and cutting jobs. (bit.ly/1N74ezt)

The Telegraph

EE, Britain's biggest mobile operator, is considering introducing technology that will hand smartphone users the power to control the advertising they see online, in a clampdown that would cause major upheaval in the 2 billion stg mobile advertising market. (bit.ly/1SS7COv)

The looming Black Friday shopping frenzy is sparking a backlash with a growing number of retailers shunning the promotional activity. Over 1 billion stg is expected to be spent on Friday by shoppers as a potent mix of pay-day for most of Britain and heavy discounts will encourage them to spend. (bit.ly/1HgHPPA)

Sky News

Britain's Treasury officials are looking to prolong the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) beyond its intended expiry in January. (bit.ly/1QYdGGO)

The Independent

The number of shoppers on British high streets and visitors to tourist attractions has plummeted in the week after the terrorist attacks in Paris. (ind.pn/1XjSefd)

