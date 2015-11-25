PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 25

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

One of the biggest shareholders in Royal Dutch Shell Plc has thrown its weight behind the oil group's 43 billion stg takeover of BG Group Plc, despite mounting concerns about the impact of plunging oil prices on the commercial logic that underpins the deal. (thetim.es/1jiFTuf)

The Guardian

The new chief executive of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has warned that senior job losses will form part of 200 million stg in annual cost cuts. (bit.ly/1jiF2d1)

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, has accused George Osborne of putting Britain's health and security at risk with politically motivated deficit reduction plans that have left the economy in chaos. (bit.ly/1lIoXiP)

The Telegraph

The chairman of the Energy and Climate Change select committee said it would write to regulator Ofgem asking it to examine "potential abuses of the system" after concerns were raised about the high prices National Grid had to pay one generator, Calon Energy, to help keep the lights on across the UK at the start of November. (bit.ly/1OeRszu)

The Treasury has agreed to meet with Britain's challenger banks at least four times a year, as George Osborne attempts to defuse a row over financial taxes ahead of his Autumn Statement on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1P7f9ve)

Sky News

Whitehall is making plans for a Commons vote on George Osborne's welfare cap within a month, in the clearest sign that the Chancellor has missed his self-imposed welfare cap. (bit.ly/1OqViUr)

The rollercoaster crash at Alton Towers that seriously injured five people was caused by human error, the theme park has said. (bit.ly/1kSmMZK)

The Independent

The maker of Whirlpool, Indesit and Hotpoint tumble dryers has warned that a "significant" number of millions of dryers in households around the UK could pose a fire risk. (ind.pn/1MzDPZt)

