PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 30

The Times
- Barclays Plc is to pay more than $13.75 million
to settle charges from United States regulators that it left
thousands of customers in America out of pocket after
encouraging them to make unsuitable mutual fund investments over
a five-year period. (thetim.es/1mPp90a)
- Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is to carry
out an in-depth investigation of Celesio AG's
proposed purchase of J Sainsbury Plc's pharmacy
business in a move that could derail the deal. (thetim.es/1YMOwRo)
The Guardian
- Companies that plague householders with nuisance phone
calls and texts face fines totalling more than 1 million pounds
($1.48 million) this year, the information commissioner's office
has warned after tripling the financial punishment for rogue
callers in 2015. (bit.ly/1Vox2W4)
- Northern England is bracing itself for the impact of Storm
Frank as torrential rain and gale force winds threaten further
misery for the flood-ravaged area. The Environment Agency said
there was the potential for further significant flooding,
particularly in Cumbria, already badly affected by storms. (bit.ly/1OwJhAn)
The Telegraph
- Britain's biggest grocery chain Tesco Plc is
planning to open a "Pet Den" in its Culverhouse Cross store in
Cardiff next month that will allow shoppers to have their cats
and dogs preened while they shop. (bit.ly/1NPb1wC)
- New houses are being built in England's highest-risk flood
areas at almost twice the rate of housing outside flood plains,
according to figures which a Government adviser warned showed
the country was "storing up problems for the future". (bit.ly/1VoxnIl)
Sky News
- The United Kingdom's beleaguered manufacturing sector has
some reasons for optimism in 2016 despite the gloomy end to a
year which is expected to have seen it shrink, according to an
industry body. The EEF forecasts that car making, aerospace and
the rejuvenation of the pharmaceutical sector will drive growth
in 2016 and add jobs, bucking the trend of the wider sector. (bit.ly/1PuEL4m)
The Independent
- The average British property is now worth 290,827 pounds,
up by more than 20,000 pounds on average in 2015, according to
Zoopla. Britain's 28.6 million homes grew in value by a total of
1.4 billion pounds per day in 2015 with Brentford and West
Drayton towns seeing the biggest increases in home values of 24
per cent and 17 percent, respectively. (ind.pn/1SlvFrj)
($1 = 0.6749 pounds)
