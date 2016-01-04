CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 4

(Corrects company name in fourth item to John Lewis from John
Lewis of Hungerford. The press digest was earlier corrected to
change date in headline to Jan 4, from Dec 4)
Jan 4 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Shire appears to be inching towards an agreement
with Baxalta, the producer of specialist treatments for
cancer and haemophilia, that the Dublin-based pharmaceuticals
company has been trying to buy since last summer. (thetim.es/1JSdWAT)
* Lloyds Banking Group is set to become a fully
privately owned company by the summer for the first time since
its 20 billion pounds ($29.47 billion) taxpayer-funded bailout
as the UK sells its remaining 9 percent stake. (thetim.es/1JSec2K)
The Guardian
* Dong Energy IPO-DONG.CO, the biggest operator of
offshore wind farms in Britain, has said it plans to spend a
further 6 billion pounds in the UK by 2020, convinced that the
government is serious about supporting wind power. (bit.ly/1JSetmf)
* Record-breaking discounts on offer in the post-Christmas
sales have so far failed to attract a rush of bargain hunters to
the high street, raising fears that Marks and Spencer,
John Lewis and Next Plc will be forced to
report disappointing trading figures for the festive period. (bit.ly/1JSeB5m)
The Telegraph
* UK hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has warned that a
series of threats to the global economy, including the potential
bubble in the UK housing market, will make 2016 a difficult year
for investors. (bit.ly/1JnQd0q)
* A third of eurozone countries will be ineligible for the
European Central Bank's 1.5 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) bond
buying programme by 2017, according to the National Institute of
Economic and Social Research. (bit.ly/1JnQlgA)
Sky News
* UK's former business secretary Vince Cable has accused the
Chancellor and Governor of the Bank of England of "lacking
motivation' to crack down on abuses in the banking sector. (bit.ly/1JnQoc3)
* One of the groups campaigning for Britain to leave the
European Union, Vote Leave, has reignited its row with the UK's
biggest employers' body by claiming only a fraction of the CBI's
members are supportive of its stance on the looming referendum.
(bit.ly/1JnQwZ9)
The Independent
* Marks & Spencer Group has parted ways with its
global director for loyalty and insight, Suzanna Broer, for
allegedly using racist language. (ind.pn/1JnQIHW)
($1 = 0.6786 pounds)
($1 = 0.9213 euros)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)