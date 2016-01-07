PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 7

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Kath Harmeston, a former senior executive at the Co-operative Group, is today set to allege misconduct by Co-operative Group's management in a court battle that will put the mutual back in the public spotlight. (thetim.es/1S4WGQK)

* Kuoni confirmed on Tuesday that it had "received preliminary approaches from third parties regarding a potential offer" and was evaluating them in the context of "all other strategic possibilities". (thetim.es/1S4WD7q)

The Guardian

* Paul Kelly, a former Asda executive is facing jail after admitting to stealing 180,000 pounds ($263,322.00) from the retailer's charity fund for his partner's ballet company.(bit.ly/1S4WUaw)

* The UK government is preparing the sale of Bradford and Bingley mortgages worth about 17 billion pounds ($24.87 billion), according to The Guardian. (bit.ly/1S4X15Y)

The Telegraph

* Plans to build a tower taller than The Shard, Europe's highest building, are being considered for Dover, on the Kent coast. (bit.ly/22KLlsX)

* The capacity squeeze at Britain's overcrowded airports and need for a new runway in the South East has been highlighted by data from aviation analysts OAG. (bit.ly/1MUqUxY)

Sky News

* Donald Trump has threatened to withdraw 700 million pounds ($1.02 billion) of planned investment in Scotland if he is banned from entering the UK. (bit.ly/1S4XsND)

* HSBC has stressed that its personal and business banking services are "operating at full capacity" once again - even though some customers have been experiencing a third day of difficulty caused by an IT glitch. (bit.ly/1S4XzZy)

The Independent

* Diane Abbott, the shadow Secretary of State for international development, has called for a code of practice to stop banks from severing ties with Islamic charities without explanation. (ind.pn/1S4XBAN)

* The UK is one of the best countries in Europe in which to find job, according to a report from Glassdoor Economic Research. (ind.pn/1S4XFjQ) ($1 = 0.6836 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)