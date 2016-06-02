PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 2

June 2 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- British manufacturers are putting decisions on hold in the
build-up to the European Union referendum, causing activity to
slow, according to a closely followed survey. (bit.ly/1Y3klTz)
- The chancellor has accused Boris Johnson and Michael Gove
of "making up" plans that would damage the economy. (bit.ly/1Y3kOVT)
The Guardian
- George Osborne, the chancellor, and ministers from the UK's
extensive network of tax havens are among key witnesses that
Members of the European Parliament intend to call as part of a
major inquiry set to be launched into the Panama Papers. (bit.ly/1Y3kFSv)
- Marks and Spencer is to switch off background music
in stores in response to feedback from customers and staff. The
new music-free policy will be implemented over the next few
weeks at 300 clothing and home branches across the UK. (bit.ly/1Y3kEOv)
The Telegraph
- The father and son property tycoons who helped Dominic
Chappell to fund his doomed acquisition of BHS have been called
to appear before the two House of Commons select committees
investigating its collapse. (bit.ly/1Y3kEhf)
- Ryanair has come under attack for deciding to close
its base near Oslo - a move that is expected to result in the
loss of 1,000 jobs - after Norway introduced a new tax on air
passengers. (bit.ly/1Y3kFlx)
Sky News
- A vote to leave the European Union would have "substantial
negative consequences" for the UK and the global economy, the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
says. (bit.ly/1Y3keYm)
- Administrators to BHS are racing to finalise a rescue of
the high street chain even as recriminations over the company's
past financial management deepen as part of a parliamentary
probe into the affair. (bit.ly/1Y3kSFa)
The Independent
- Deutsche Boerse's proposed acquisition of London
Stock Exchange Group may result in about 1,250 job cuts across
the companies. (ind.pn/1Y3kXJ0)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)