PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Conduct Authority has caved in to banks over payment protection insurance compensation by backing the banks' call for a two-year deadline for new claims, against the view of its own experts. (bit.ly/1rqR744)

Berkeley Homes, one of Britain's most upmarket house builders, has reported a 20 percent fall in reservations for the past five months and added that it had launched no new schemes in London this year amid uncertainty over the European Union referendum. (bit.ly/1rqSn74)

The Guardian

Rolls-Royce has written to staff to say the company wants Britain to stay in the European Union. (bit.ly/1rqRcVt)

Areva, one of the French companies at the heart of the controversial Hinkley Point C nuclear project, has unveiled plans to break itself up into three parts in a bid to stem huge losses. (bit.ly/1rqSuQ2)

The Telegraph

Heathrow has sought to pressure the government into giving a controversial third runway the go-ahead by warning that ministers' much-heralded "Northern Powerhouse" idea is "at risk" if the airport if not expanded. (bit.ly/1rqSz6o)

Hollywood Bowl, the operator of bowling lanes, plans to float in London next month in a deal that will value the business at around 280 million pounds ($397.54 million). (bit.ly/1rqSxeT)

Sky News

South African retailer Steinhoff has confirmed it is considering a possible takeover bid for discount chain Poundland. (bit.ly/1rqR9sJ)

Sir Philip Green has apologised for the sale of BHS and its "sad" collapse, telling an MPs' inquiry he is finding a solution to the 571 million pounds ($810.71 million) pension deficit - pledging "we'll sort it". (bit.ly/1rqQxmX)

The Independent

Heads of Unilever, Airbus and General Electric have accused the official 'Leave' campaign of "deliberately" attempting to "mislead" voters by using their logos on a taxpayer-funded leaflet making the case for Brexit. ($1 = 0.7043 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)