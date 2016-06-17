PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Volkswagen plans to launch more than 30 all-electric cars by 2025 as the scandal-hit company repositions itself as a leading player in environmentally sustainable driving. (bit.ly/1YvJUg1)

Lloyds has won a narrow victory over thousands of bondholders and will now not have to pay extra money to buy back their investments. The decision by the Supreme Court, which saves Lloyds about 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion), has infuriated some of the savers and investors. (bit.ly/1YvJBlp)

The Guardian

The Bank of England has issued a fresh warning that a vote to leave the EU in next week's referendum risks knocking economic growth, pushing the pound sharply lower and sending shockwaves through the global economy. (bit.ly/1Q7F8Ea)

The House of Commons energy and climate change committee's report, Low Carbon Network Infrastructure, has called for the National Grid to be stripped of its powers for balancing the energy system in Britain due to a potential conflict of interest. (bit.ly/1OteKUI)

The Telegraph

Barclays has branded accusations of fraud levelled by financier Amanda Staveley against the bank as "fundamentally misconceived", court documents show. (bit.ly/1W2gC8t)

HSBC has agreed to pay more than 1 billion pounds ($1.42 billion), to settle a securities fraud class action that stemmed from the bank's takeover of a U.S. sub-prime lender more than a decade ago. (bit.ly/1XsxFBP)

Sky News

The Bank of England has issued a fresh warning on the economy ahead of the EU referendum, saying it is "increasingly probable" a Brexit would send the pound plunging further. (bit.ly/1YvGVnT)

Downing Street is targeting company bosses who have previously remained neutral in the EU referendum campaign in an attempt to swell business support for 'Remain' in a final push ahead of next week's poll. (bit.ly/1YvIRwC)

The Independent

Past and current bosses of Unilever have voiced their support for the UK remaining in the EU ahead of the referendum on 23 June. (ind.pn/1YvIrXh)