PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21

The Times

The supermarket price war and the national living wage have helped average weekly disposable income to rise to a record 201 pounds ($294.69) a week per household, according to research from Asda. bit.ly/28K8Os7

The pay package for TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc's chief executive almost trebled last year despite the group suffering a hacking attack in which the personal details of 157,000 customers were stolen. (bit.ly/28K8Mkl)

The Guardian

George Soros has warned that a vote on Thursday for Britain to leave the European Union would trigger a bigger and more damaging fall for sterling than the day he forced Britain out of the Exchange Rate Mechanism almost a quarter of a century ago. (bit.ly/28K8Xf9)

Nissan Motor Co Ltd is to take legal action against the Vote Leave campaign after the Japanese carmaker's logo was used on leaflets calling for voters to back Brexit in Thursday's referendum. (bit.ly/28K8ZDV)

The Telegraph

BP Plc will push forward with plans to develop its deepwater natural gas field in Egypt's East Nile Delta by early 2018, just three years after the energy giant made the discovery. (bit.ly/28K96PM)

BT Group Plc has lost a court showdown with Ofcom over broadband prices, one year after launching an appeal against the watchdog's restrictions on the wholesale price of superfast broadband. (bit.ly/28K96zg)

Sky News

The boss of Aston Martin, manufacturer of 007's favourite cars, has told employees that a decision to leave the European Union would make British exports "more competitive". (bit.ly/28K9duX)

The Independent

Britain will lose its place as a "global leader in science and innovation" if voters turn their back on the European Union in this week's referendum, around 100 universities warned in a letter to the Independent. (ind.pn/28K9iyH)

($1 = 0.6821 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)