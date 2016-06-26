PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 27

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Nine members of the shadow cabinet have resigned in a show
of open revolt against Britain's opposition Labour leader Jeremy
Corbyn following the dramatic sacking of Hilary Benn, the shadow
foreign secretary. (bit.ly/28UKOww)
The Bank of England is set to slash interest rates and even
restart its money-printing programme to stimulate a slowing
economy after the vote for Brexit. (bit.ly/28TASTW)
The Guardian
Michael Sherwood, the vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs, will
appear before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday to answer
questions about his ties with Philip Green as MPs deepen their
investigation into the collapse of BHS.(bit.ly/2901XIZ)
Indian company Tata Steel is close to a deal to
save its Port Talbot plant despite Britain's vote to leave the
EU, as sterling's slump potentially boosts the industry's
survival prospects. (bit.ly/29ch9kg)
The Telegraph
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is on Monday
expected to lay out a series of new measures to "protect the
national interest" in the coming months, as the Treasury seeks
to avert another day of economic chaos following the result of
the European Union referendum. (bit.ly/29dD5vl)
Meurig Raymond, president of the National Farmers' Union,
called for a new "British agricultural policy" with "guarantees
that the support given to our farmers is equal to that given to
farmers in the EU, who will still be our principal competitors".
(bit.ly/28ZpV7T)
Sky News
The head of Britain's biggest employers' group Carolyn
Fairbairn will this week demand new safeguards for EU workers
living in the UK following the country's decision to quit the
European Union. (bit.ly/28W3eSz)
Ratings agency Moody's has changed the UK's sovereign rating
from "stable" to "negative" due to the uncertainty unleashed by
the result of the EU referendum. (bit.ly/28VYHv8)
The Independent
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has appeared to
suggest the Scottish Parliament could effectively block the UK's
exit from the European Union. (ind.pn/28ZGDES)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)