PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 28

The yield on UK benchmark government bonds fell below 1 percent for the first time as investors continued to sell shares and sterling in favour of safe-haven assets following the vote to leave the EU. (bit.ly/296gPrn)
Shares in easyJet have crashed following a damaging profit warning which has put pressure on the airline after it had already outlined significant issues following the UK's vote to quit the EU. (bit.ly/296hj0y)
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor stripped the UK of its last AAA rating as it warned of the economic, fiscal and constitutional risks the country now faces as a result of the EU referendum result. (bit.ly/28XT4NI)
Former BHS shareholder Richard Caring has said he was owed more than £850,000 ($1.12 million) when the retailer collapsed, as he told MPs looking into the matter that he was unable to attend parliament this week. (bit.ly/28Y4JwT)
Britain must pursue a Norway-style agreement with the EU if it is to avoid a damaging recession, according to Morgan Stanley . The bank said negotiating membership of the European Economic Area and retaining access to the single market would help the UK to secure a "civilised divorce" from the EU. (bit.ly/291Rb5U)
KPMG's role in assessing HBOS' finances in the year ahead of its collapse in the financial crisis will at long last come under scrutiny, the UK's audit watchdog has decided. (bit.ly/28YNn5M)
British PM David Cameron has said Article 50 will not be triggered "at this stage" and key negotiations over the country's exit from the EU will wait for the new Prime Minister. (bit.ly/28Z942y)
Moody's has signalled to a number of the largest UK lenders that it plans to revise the outlook for their credit ratings from positive or stable to negative in the wake of the UK's decision to leave the EU. (bit.ly/291GHDx)
Sterling has this morning slipped to $1.3218 - a new 31-year low against the U.S. currency, as a result of investor anxiety over the economic implications of Brexit. (ind.pn/2942hsa)
Shares in estate agent Foxtons suffered a massive 20-per cent slide on the stock market on Monday morning after the company released a trading update saying that the results of the EU referendum would likely weigh on profits. (ind.pn/2985HaG) ($1 = 0.7562 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.