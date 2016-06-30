PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 30

June 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes has warned that the livelihoods of more than 800,000 workers directly employed in the UK across the auto sector are at risk unless the government agrees a positive tariff-free, freedom of movement post-Brexit settlement with the European Union. (bit.ly/296IO91)

House prices in Britain rose 0.2 percent this month, mortgage lender Nationwide said in its latest report on the housing market. This takes annual growth from 4.7 percent in May to a better-than-expected 5.1 percent. (bit.ly/29dJ2wr)

The Guardian

The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney is expected to say on Thursday that the contingency plans put in place by the central bank have kept funds flowing in the City and bolstered confidence among the business community. (bit.ly/294AdAu)

Tens of thousands of Toyota cars are being recalled in the UK for safety reasons, including fears that their airbags could inflate without warning. The carmaker has been forced to recall 2.9 million vehicle worldwide over possible cracks in the fuel emissions control unit. (bit.ly/294LtxL)

The Telegraph

New Zealand has offered its top trade negotiators to the United Kingdom, relieving the British civil service as it prepares for the strain of seeking new deals with countries across the globe. (bit.ly/296cEe2)

A buying bonanza fuelled the FTSE 100's remarkable rebound, erasing all of its post-Brexit losses in just two days. London's benchmark index enjoyed its best day in almost five years, soaring 219.67 points to a two-month high of 6,360.06. (bit.ly/299VpYy)

Sky News

Philip Green has demanded an apology after Frank Field, chairman of the Work and Pensions committee, leading a probe into the collapse of BHS accused Green's Arcadia empire of "nicking money". (bit.ly/296eVqX)

Britain's Department for Work and Pensions will name a new chairman on Thursday as it attempts to safeguard the interests of tens of thousands of members of the BHS and British Steel retirement schemes. (bit.ly/293Dnn7)

The Independent

Two former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees, Antoine Deltour and Raphael Halet, were found guilty in Luxembourg of stealing confidential tax files that helped unleash a global scandal over generous fiscal deals for hundreds of international companies. (ind.pn/293J8Co)

The credit rating agency Moody's has changed its outlook on 12 UK-based banks and building societies as the finance industry continues to feel the fallout of the vote to leave the European Union. (ind.pn/2925wf3)

