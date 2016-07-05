PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 6

July 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Bank of England has given the UK economy a £150 billion ($194.48 billion) shot in the arm by relaxing financial regulations on Britain's lenders in its latest attempt to cushion the blow from last month's Brexit vote. (bit.ly/29hxROL)

Imagination Technologies, the company behind the graphics processors used in the iPhone, has slumped to its largest annual pre-tax loss of £63 million ($81.68 million).(bit.ly/29oMeU4)

The Guardian

The fallout from the Brexit vote reverberated through the markets on Tuesday as two City property funds - M&G Investments and Aviva Investors - barred investors from withdrawing their cash and the Bank of England warned that risks to the financial system had begun to "crystallise". (bit.ly/29ueRBb)

Tina Green, the wife of retail tycoon Philip Green, has defended their use of companies based in tax havens, praising their "strong regulatory regimes". (bit.ly/29oNbeZ)

The Telegraph

ITV has set itself on a collision course with its biggest shareholder after the British government announced it will scrap laws that guarantee Virgin Media free access to its main channel. (bit.ly/29MvGTS)

Mike Coupe, the boss of Sainsbury's, has warned that Britain "is in danger of talking itself into a recession" following the country's reaction to the vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/29lYEga)

Sky News

The Virgin tycoon, Richard Branson, has held secret talks with Prime Minister hopeful Theresa May in an effort to boost his plea for a second referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union. (bit.ly/29dXu1z)

Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Eduardo Stock da Cunha, a Portuguese national, as its new head of corporate development with a brief to head its mergers and acquisitions strategy. (bit.ly/29LGfGX)

The Independent

U.S. and European banks could end up $165 billion worse off after Britain's historic decision to leave the EU, according to a model set up by economists at the New York University Stern Business School. (ind.pn/29lwnnw)

The pound has fallen below $1.31 for the first time in 31 years amid growing concerns about the financial stability of the UK after the decision to leave the EU. (ind.pn/29lmAhg) ($1 = 0.7713 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)