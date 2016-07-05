PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 6

July 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The Bank of England has given the UK economy a £150 billion
($194.48 billion) shot in the arm by relaxing financial
regulations on Britain's lenders in its latest attempt to
cushion the blow from last month's Brexit vote. (bit.ly/29hxROL)
Imagination Technologies, the company behind the
graphics processors used in the iPhone, has slumped to its
largest annual pre-tax loss of £63 million ($81.68 million).(bit.ly/29oMeU4)
The Guardian
The fallout from the Brexit vote reverberated through the
markets on Tuesday as two City property funds - M&G Investments
and Aviva Investors - barred investors from withdrawing their
cash and the Bank of England warned that risks to the financial
system had begun to "crystallise". (bit.ly/29ueRBb)
Tina Green, the wife of retail tycoon Philip Green, has
defended their use of companies based in tax havens, praising
their "strong regulatory regimes". (bit.ly/29oNbeZ)
The Telegraph
ITV has set itself on a collision course with its
biggest shareholder after the British government announced it
will scrap laws that guarantee Virgin Media free access to its
main channel. (bit.ly/29MvGTS)
Mike Coupe, the boss of Sainsbury's, has warned that Britain
"is in danger of talking itself into a recession" following the
country's reaction to the vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/29lYEga)
Sky News
The Virgin tycoon, Richard Branson, has held secret talks
with Prime Minister hopeful Theresa May in an effort to boost
his plea for a second referendum on the UK's membership of the
European Union. (bit.ly/29dXu1z)
Lloyds Banking Group has appointed Eduardo Stock da
Cunha, a Portuguese national, as its new head of corporate
development with a brief to head its mergers and acquisitions
strategy. (bit.ly/29LGfGX)
The Independent
U.S. and European banks could end up $165 billion worse off
after Britain's historic decision to leave the EU, according to
a model set up by economists at the New York University Stern
Business School. (ind.pn/29lwnnw)
The pound has fallen below $1.31 for the first time in 31
years amid growing concerns about the financial stability of the
UK after the decision to leave the EU. (ind.pn/29lmAhg)
($1 = 0.7713 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)