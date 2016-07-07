PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Serious Fraud Office in Britain will call for a retrial of two former Barclays traders, Stylianos Contogoulas and Ryan Reich, after a jury failed to reach a verdict on whether they had been part of an international conspiracy to rig Libor. (bit.ly/29zXm1X)

The Brexit referendum appears to have slowed down car sales in Britain, with registrations in June falling for the first time since the depths of the global financial crisis downturn. Sales of cars in June dropped 0.8 percent to 121,500. (bit.ly/29zQim3)

The Guardian

The chairmen of the joint parliamentary committee investigating the demise of BHS have called for the Financial Reporting Council to investigate the work done by accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers on auditing BHS and the rest of Philip Green's retail empire. (bit.ly/29zQZf1)

British companies could become prey for foreign predators, according to accountants at KPMG, which on Wednesday appointed a partner to take on the newly created role of head of Brexit. (bit.ly/29zS7Q6)

The Telegraph

BT faces a renewed attack from Sky over control of Openreach, after pensions experts and the former City minister Lord Myners said its 47 billion pound ($60.66 billion) retirement scheme would be unaffected by financial independence for the network unit. (bit.ly/29oWXfw)

The 20 billion pound ($25.81 billion) merger deal between the London Stock Exchange and Germany's Deutsche Boerse could run into trouble as the pair are believed to be braced for a row over the location of the joint entity's headquarters. (bit.ly/29zV6rz)

Sky News

The pound has plumbed new depths, as intensifying fears over the impact of Britain leaving the EU is causing investors to suspend trading in the UK commercial property market. The pound dipped below $1.28 for the first time since 1985 at one stage on Wednesday, before recovering slightly to close down 0.8 percent at $1.29. (bit.ly/29zUW3k)

Mastercard is facing a 19 billion pound ($24.52 billion) damages claim - the biggest in U.K. legal history - for allegedly imposing "anti-competitive" charges on consumers. (bit.ly/29zVOoJ)

The Independent

Sainsbury's has hinted that 600 head office jobs may be lost as it goes ahead with a 1.4 billion pound ($1.81 billion) deal to buy Home Retail Group. (ind.pn/29zWavt)

Italy's banking crisis could spread to the rest of Europe and rules limiting state aid to lenders should be reconsidered, Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, chairman of Societe Generale, has said. (ind.pn/29zWomt) ($1 = 0.7748 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)