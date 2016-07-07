PRESS DIGEST-British Business - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Sales of clothing and homewares at Marks & Spencer have
plunged in the first quarter of the year. The retailer has
recorded an 8.9 percent fall in like-for-like sales during the
first quarter. This is the biggest fall since the first quarter
of 2005/6 when clothing and home sales fell by 11.2 per cent. (bit.ly/29xunt0)
Sterling plunged by more than three cents at one point to
hit a low of $1.2798 as investors were rattled by the absence of
political leadership in Britain, the growing expectation of a
recession and the spectre of an imminent base rate cut. (bit.ly/29xuDYU)
The Guardian
With the pound under pressure on the foreign exchange
markets, fund managers Legal & General, Foreign &
Colonial and Dutch-owned Kames cut the value of their
property funds on Thursday. L&G cut by 10 percent while F&C and
Kanes both cut by 5 percent. (bit.ly/29xvN6R)
Four former Barclays bankers have been sentenced to between
33 months and six-and-a-half years in jail for conspiring to
fraudulently rig global benchmark interest rates. (bit.ly/29xw3T7)
The Telegraph
British Business Secretary Sajid Javid begins a
round-the-world tour of Britain's key trading partners today, as
he flies to India with a view to forging new links across the
globe after the EU referendum. (bit.ly/29shTVB)
UK energy prices climbed to near nine-month highs in the
aftermath of the EU referendum as the market began to anticipate
winter blackouts. Market experts at ICIS said the price of gas
climbed 29 percent over the second quarter while wholesale
electricity prices rose 25 percent. (bit.ly/29uoRIu)
Sky News
Amazon has announced it is creating 1,000 new jobs
across the UK as the company continues to grow its ultra-fast
delivery service, Prime Now. Prime now serves more than 30% of
the population. (bit.ly/29xwVak)
Levels of consumer confidence in Britain have fallen at the
fastest rate in more than two decades. The confidence barometer
from research group GfK dropped from -1 points to -9 between
June and the week following the poll. (bit.ly/29xxMb3)
The Independent
Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund, has urged the UK government to make a quick withdrawal
from the European Union in order to reduce economic uncertainty.
(ind.pn/29xxKjw)
Britain's GDP grew by 0.6 percent in the second quarter of
2016 in the run-up to the Brexit referendum, according to the
latest regular forecast from the National Institute of Economic
and Social Research (NIESR). (ind.pn/29xyq8r)
($1 = 0.7765 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)