PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 16

The Times
*Philip Green defended the sale of BHS, arguing that he
invested £421 million ($555.21 million) in the department stores
chain during his family's ownership.(bit.ly/29CVul3)
*The Bank of England must act "promptly as well as
muscularly" next month with a package of measures to cushion the
blow from Brexit, its chief economist, Andy Haldanehas, said.(bit.ly/29CVe5r)
The Guardian
*The UK has sought advice from Canada on how to secure a
trade agreement with the EU following the Brexit vote, the
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland said. (bit.ly/29CV6mr)
*Bus and train operator FirstGroup has warned that
its UK business is likely to be hit by weakening consumer
confidence after the decision to exit the EU. (bit.ly/29CVv8P)
The Telegraph
*Britons are among 110,000 holidaymakers whose forthcoming
trips have been plunged into turmoil as travel website Low Cost
Travel Group has gone into administration. (bit.ly/29CVvFx)
*The UK faces a looming winter gas supply crunch after
Centrica said it has been forced to shut down a key gas
storage facility until next spring. (bit.ly/29CVRMD)
Sky News
*MPs have described as "deeply unfair" Volkswagen's
plan not to compensate 1.2 million UK customers
affected by the firm's emissions scandal.(bit.ly/29CYpdG)
*The troubled Co-operative Bank is replacing its finance
director, John Baines, as it grapples with the legacy of
problems that brought it to the brink of collapse three years
ago. (bit.ly/29CVZvx)
The Independent
*Investors are still catching some of the global success of
Pokemon Go global success, which has Nintendo shares
hit a six-year high. (ind.pn/29CWxS1)
*The chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer
raised its offer for Monsanto in a bid that values shares of the
US company at $54.7 billion.(ind.pn/29CW9Da)
