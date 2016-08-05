PRESS DIGEST- British Business - August 5

Aug 5 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Banks are facing increasing pressure to pass on the Bank of
England's recent interest rate cut to borrowers. Policymakers
said that the quarter point cut to 0.25 per cent would reduce
the profits of banks, but said a new scheme providing cheap
funds for loans would ease the pressure as it would provide them
with a 750 million pound ($983.55 million) subsidy. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)
Wood Group expressed disappointment as hundreds of
its staff in the North Sea prepared to initiate a two day strike
on Thursday. This will mark the second round of industrial
action in a fortnight. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)
The Guardian
London Stock Exchange chief Xavier Rolet says the merger
between LSE and Deutsche Borse will not be under
'immediate threat' by Brexit. He also said that the combined
company will be headquartered in London. (bit.ly/2aWN1y7)
Henrik Poulsen, chief executive of the biggest British wind
farm developer DONG Energy, has said the country
will be able to meet its future energy commitments even without
the Hinkley Point nuclear plant. (bit.ly/2aYO79p)
The Telegraph
Netflix Inc has replaced its rival Amazon Instant
Video as Britain's most popular subscription streaming service.
Netflix was watched by 23% of UK adults who use streaming
services on a weekly basis last year, an increase from 13% last
year. (bit.ly/2aX3H8Z)
Approximately 576 UK jobs could be lost in AB InBev's
takeover of rival brewer SABMiller Plc, with the 79
billion pounds ($103.60 billion) deal set to happen on October
10. A spokesman from AB InBev confirmed that SABMIller's
existing UK locations would be significantly affected after the
takeover. (bit.ly/2aX3mCZ)
Sky News
Antony Jenkins, former Barclays chief, is all set
to join Currencies Direct as chairman. His appointment, which
sources said would be announced in the coming days, will mark
his return to the corporate sphere just over a year after his
controversial firing by the Barclays board. (bit.ly/2aYRLjO)
The European Union has announced it will impose extra
measures to tackle the dumping of cheap steel in Europe by
foreign competitors. The tariffs will range from between 19.7
percent to 22.1 percent for companies from China to between 18.7
percent to 36.1 percent for those from Russia. (bit.ly/2aWZXnR)
The Independent
The UK government has misplaced more than 400 documents
relating to the country's involvement in Israel's alleged
nuclear arsenal. UK's National Archive at Kew said there were 11
million documents in total, which includes government documents
that become publicly available after 30 years. (ind.pn/2aX25Ma)
