PRESS DIGEST- British Business - August 23

The Times

** Senior Conservatives reacted with anger last night after a European leader warned Theresa May that handing a tax cut to businesses would make Brexit negotiations "more difficult". (bit.ly/2bvzFoc)

** The chairman of the parliamentary committee investigating Philip Green's handling of the BHS pension deficit is seeking talks with an American investor who owns a minority stake in the entrepreneur's Topshop chain. (bit.ly/2bxK2MA)

The Guardian

** Sports Direct has been heavily criticised by its own shareholders and corporate governance experts after it emerged that the sportswear retailer pays an obscure company owned by Mike Ashley's brother to deliver online orders outside the UK. (bit.ly/2bxKmeq)

** Volkswagen has been thrown into another crisis after a dispute with a supplier forced it to halt production at six plants and cut the hours of nearly 28,000 workers. (bit.ly/2bvu3dv)

The Telegraph

** Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond have both scrapped George Osborne's plan to abolish the budget deficit by 2020, giving them room to hike borrowing - potentially by as much as 50 billion pounds in the next financial year. (bit.ly/2bvuyEB)

** Dubai-based property developer Damac has signed a 200 million pounds deal with Lendlease to build its new tower in London, signalling a vote of confidence in the post-Brexit newbuild market. (bit.ly/2bvvJUd)

Sky News

** The overhaul of senior management at Britain's most prominent payday lender, Wonga, will continue this week when a former Travelex executive is appointed to run its British operations. (bit.ly/2bvv9pH)

** The former Argos and Homebase boss Terry Duddy has been approached about taking over the chairmanship of Findel Plc , the mail order retailer, as it seeks to resolve a row over the influence of Mike Ashley, the tycoon whose sports goods chain is its biggest shareholder. (bit.ly/2bvAops)

The Independent

** A "collapse" in the value of pay, alongside soaring unsecured debt means 1.6 million families are now living in extreme debt in the UK, according to a new report. (ind.pn/2bvzWHs)