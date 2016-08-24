PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 25

Aug 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** An employment agency that supplies warehouse workers to Sports Direct has put itself on a collision course with Members of Parliament after declining to amend evidence it gave at a parliamentary hearing. bit.ly/2bB4sQz

** The pound's sharp fall after the Brexit vote is boosting results at WPP Plc but the world's biggest advertising group said that it was having to "grind out" growth when slow global expansion was making clients fearful of spending. bit.ly/2bB4nwc

The Guardian

** The United States has warned the European Commission that it will consider retaliating if Brussels goes ahead with plans to demand billions of dollars in unpaid taxes from Apple Inc and other U.S. multinational companies. bit.ly/2bB4vvr

** Sports Direct will open its doors to the public on the day of the retailer's annual general meeting, giving people an opportunity to speak to board directors following months of criticism over the treatment of workers. bit.ly/2bB4F6l

The Telegraph

** LoopUp, a Shoreditch-based start-up that provides software for conference calls, has been valued at 40 million pounds ($52.94 million) in the first technology stock market float since the UK voted to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2bB5ImC

** Global youth unemployment is on course to rise for the first time in three years in 2016 as commodity exporters grapple with recession and advanced economies stagnate, according to the United Nations. bit.ly/2bHb82U

Sky News

** Lloyds Banking Group Plc boss Antonio Horta-Osorio has broken his silence over allegations about his private life in a memo to staff expressing his deep regret for any "damage done to the group's reputation". bit.ly/2bB62St

** Britain's biggest supermarket Tesco Plc is planning to offer a new same day "click and collect" service on grocery orders at nearly 300 stores nationwide. bit.ly/2bB5LPu

The Independent

** Investors pulled 5.7 billion pounds ($7.54 billion) out of UK-based stock market funds, preferring to put their cash into safe havens due to concerns over Britain's vote to leave the EU. ind.pn/2bB7VOI ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)