PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 26

The Times

** Japan's largest airline, All Nippon Airways, said that it has been forced to cancel up to 300 flights over the next month while it investigates a problem with the Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc engines in its fleet of Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners. bit.ly/2bEML6Y

** One of the City's most influential investor groups, whose members manage 14 trillion pounds ($18.47 trillion) of assets, has called on Sports Direct to reform fundamentally its corporate governance as shareholder pressure mounts on Mike Ashley's sportswear group. bit.ly/2bENuVK

The Guardian

** UberEats riders will demonstrate outside the group's London headquarters on Friday after the company cut the amount it pays per delivery, which some drivers say leaves them at risk of earning less than the minimum wage. They are calling on the company to pay the independently backed London living wage of 9.40 pounds ($12.40) an hour. bit.ly/2bENDbK

** The government is to launch a tourism action plan including cutting red tape for bed-and-breakfasts and ready-made train tours as an increasing number of Britons take bank holiday breaks in the UK. bit.ly/2bEMxwN

The Telegraph

** BT Group's mobile arm, EE, has become the first British operator to bundle Apple Music with mobile contracts in a move to increase subscriber loyalty and help the iPhone maker's music streaming app challenge Spotify. bit.ly/2bEMZuH

** News organisations in Europe will be given the right to charge internet giants such as Google to link to their content in a major shake-up of copyright reforms planned by Brussels. bit.ly/2bENW6r

Sky News

** Liberty Media Corp, backed by American media tycoon John Malone, is leading a 6.4 billion pound ($8.44 billion) battle for control of Formula One motor racing after proposing a deal that would see the sport's owner listed on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange. bit.ly/2bEOjOz

** ITV has abandoned its 1 billion pound ($1.32 billion) attempt to take over Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One . The broadcaster said the two companies differed on price. bit.ly/2bEOtFB

The Independent

** British shoppers have shrugged off uncertainty caused by the UK's vote to leave the EU with retail sales growing at their best level in six months, pushed by the summer weather and foreign visitors lured by a weaker pound, according to a survey by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).