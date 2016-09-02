PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
** Barclays Plc fraudulently loaned as much as $3
billion to Qatar to fund the purchase of its own shares without
telling investors as it sought emergency support at the height
of the 2008 financial crisis, it was claimed yesterday. bit.ly/2bGn7PV
** The City's dominance in foreign exchange trading is on
the wane as Asia and other emerging markets make inroads into
the world's largest financial market, according to an
authoritative three-yearly report. bit.ly/2bGnyda
The Guardian
** The graduate jobs market has shrunk for the first time in
four years as employers scale back recruitment drives amid
concerns about the economy following the vote to leave the EU. bit.ly/2bGo8rc
** A cross-party group of MPs is backing a new law that
could force multinational corporations to disclose where they do
business, the money they make and the tax they pay. bit.ly/2bGnIRK
The Telegraph
** Zopa, Britain's biggest peer-to-peer website, will trim
the rates it pays to investors next week, saying that the recent
Bank Rate cut has prompted a surge in new lenders and a shortage
of borrowers. bit.ly/2bGnCd9
** Rolls-Royce is unlikely to make money on its Trent 1000
engines used on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with the recent
troubles affecting Japanese airline ANA highlighting the
problems with the engines, according to analysts. bit.ly/2bGobDG
Sky News
** The UK manufacturing sector bounced back strongly in
August according to better-than-expected figures that add to
hopes the economy will avoid a recession. bit.ly/2bYYtHm
** There is further evidence that the initial shock of the
UK's vote to leave the EU has waned, with businesses joining
consumers in feeling more optimistic. A monthly business survey
has found that more than half of the confidence lost in the
aftermath of the referendum has been recovered. bit.ly/2bYY4ER
The Independent
** Pension deficits at UK firms spiralled by 100 billion
pounds ($132.71 billion) over the last month as new record low
interest rates dragged down expected returns on investments. ind.pn/2bYYz1N
