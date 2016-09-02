PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

** Barclays Plc fraudulently loaned as much as $3 billion to Qatar to fund the purchase of its own shares without telling investors as it sought emergency support at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, it was claimed yesterday. bit.ly/2bGn7PV

** The City's dominance in foreign exchange trading is on the wane as Asia and other emerging markets make inroads into the world's largest financial market, according to an authoritative three-yearly report. bit.ly/2bGnyda

The Guardian

** The graduate jobs market has shrunk for the first time in four years as employers scale back recruitment drives amid concerns about the economy following the vote to leave the EU. bit.ly/2bGo8rc

** A cross-party group of MPs is backing a new law that could force multinational corporations to disclose where they do business, the money they make and the tax they pay. bit.ly/2bGnIRK

The Telegraph

** Zopa, Britain's biggest peer-to-peer website, will trim the rates it pays to investors next week, saying that the recent Bank Rate cut has prompted a surge in new lenders and a shortage of borrowers. bit.ly/2bGnCd9

** Rolls-Royce is unlikely to make money on its Trent 1000 engines used on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, with the recent troubles affecting Japanese airline ANA highlighting the problems with the engines, according to analysts. bit.ly/2bGobDG

Sky News

** The UK manufacturing sector bounced back strongly in August according to better-than-expected figures that add to hopes the economy will avoid a recession. bit.ly/2bYYtHm

** There is further evidence that the initial shock of the UK's vote to leave the EU has waned, with businesses joining consumers in feeling more optimistic. A monthly business survey has found that more than half of the confidence lost in the aftermath of the referendum has been recovered. bit.ly/2bYY4ER

The Independent

** Pension deficits at UK firms spiralled by 100 billion pounds ($132.71 billion) over the last month as new record low interest rates dragged down expected returns on investments. ind.pn/2bYYz1N ($1 = 0.7535 pounds) (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)