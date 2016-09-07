PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Ian Gorham is to step down as Hargeaves Lansdown's chief
executive after almost seven years at the helm of the FTSE 100
financial adviser. (bit.ly/2c8ikSk)
Activity in Britain's factories collapsed in the month after
Brexit, according to the first official figures on the state of
the economy since the referendum. Manufacturing shrank 0.9
percent between June and July. (bit.ly/2c8jI7J)
The Guardian
Hewlett Packard Enterprise will spin off and merge
its non-core software assets with Britain's Micro Focus
International in a $8.8 billion deal. (bit.ly/2c8juNN)
Denmark became the first country in the world to apparently
buy data from the Panama Papers leak to probe if 500-600 Danes
who feature in the leak may have evaded tax. (bit.ly/2c8iAkw)
The Telegraph
Amazon has begun offering free one-hour restaurant
deliveries to its Prime customers in London in a bid to take a
slice of Britain's £9 billion ($12.00 billion) takeaway market.
(bit.ly/2cjr3oi)
White Rivers Exploration, in which British-born prospector
Mark Creasy holds a 64 percent stake, is to list on the LSE in
early 2017, as it pushes ahead with a joint venture in South
Africa's Witwatersrand gold province. (bit.ly/2bTVe12)
Sky News
US firm Liberty Media acquired Formula One motor
racing in a £6 billion ($8.00 billion) deal. (bit.ly/2c8gBg8)
Sports Direct shareholders rejected the
reappointment of its chairman Keith Hellawell to the board. The
company's Annual General Meeting saw 53% of independent
investors vote against Hellawell. (bit.ly/2c8hKEb)
The Independent
House prices in Britain fell 0.2 percent in August, dragging
the growth rate for the year to its slowest since 2013 during
the Brexit vote period, according to new figures from Halifax.
By contrast, Nationwide's survey recorded two consecutive
monthly rises. (ind.pn/2c8i0mK)
The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney defended his
warnings about the negative impact of Brexit on the economy as
signs show that economic activity has been better than expected
since the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/2c8hYuZ)
($1 = 0.7499 pounds)
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)