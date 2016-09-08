PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 9

Sept 9 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Britain's software company Micro Focus International company confirmed that it is to buy Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software business in an $8.8 billion deal. (bit.ly/2bXAFpo)

Dixons Carphone's CEO Seb James has suggested that the vote to leave the European Union has had "no detectable impact" on consumer confidence. (bit.ly/2bXziXv)

A Labour party-commissioned report into reforming tax collection has proposed that big companies should publish their tax returns and whistleblowers who expose financial wrongdoing must have protection under the law. (bit.ly/2bXyMZR)

The number of UK workers on zero-hours contracts has leapt 20 percent in a year to more than 900,000. The Office for National Statistics said 903,000, or 2.9 percent, of the employed workforce were on zero-hours contracts - which do not offer guaranteed hours or sick pay. (bit.ly/2bXA7Qq)

Economic forecasts should be taken with "a pinch of salt", according to Sir Charlie Bean, the incoming board member of the Office for Budget Responsibility - the body which analyses the state of the economy and public finances. (bit.ly/2c1YTx6)

Tullett Prebon has passed a crucial hurdle in its plan to take over arch-rival Icap's telephone-based broking business, after the competition regulator gave its blessing to the £1.1 billion ($1.46 billion) deal. (bit.ly/2cmxXKu)

British Chancellor Philip Hammond has set 23 November for his first setpiece statement on economic and fiscal policy. The Autumn Statement will be Hammond's first chance to reveal his plans for keeping the economy on track. (bit.ly/2bXAKZW)

HSBC is poised to become the third of Britain's five biggest high street banks to enter an increasingly competitive bidding war for MBNA, the credit card issuer. (bit.ly/2bXzohT)

Britain's economy continued its bounce from the initial shock of the Brexit vote with two positive jobs and housing surveys. The Recruitment and Employment Confederation recorded an increase in firms hiring permanent staff. (ind.pn/2bXxE8w)

A "hawkish twist" from Mario Draghi sent the euro up against the dollar today when the president of the European Central Bank surprised many traders by saying that the question of extending its money printing programme was not even discussed at the ECB's latest meeting. (ind.pn/2bXyBOd)

