PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 13

The Times

Shares in the owner of Primark fell by nearly 11 percent on Monday after it warned that it would take a hit on the fall in sterling rather than push up prices at the discount fashion chain. bit.ly/2cnardY

David Cameron stood down as a member of parliament after two months spent watching Prime Minister Theresa May purge his allies and tear up key policies. bit.ly/2cnbwT0

The Guardian

J D Wetherspoon Plc, the pub chain, has become the latest British company to offer staff on zero-hours contracts the opportunity to move to permanent hours. bit.ly/2cncrTE

The president of the European commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has launched an investigation into whether his predecessor ,José Manuel Barroso, broke EU rules by taking a job at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bit.ly/2cncleP

The Telegraph

Industrial and commodities group Liberty House is in pole position to buy Tata Steel's speciality and pipe businesses in a deal that could save close to 2,000 jobs. bit.ly/2cmSAE0

The Financial Conduct Authority has raised the amount of money Aberdeen Asset Management must hold as a capital buffer, in the latest sign of heightened scrutiny of the City's money managers. bit.ly/2cnd0N9

Sky News

Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP and Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) are examining takeover bids for Doncasters, which makes components used across industries such as aerospace and oil and gas. bit.ly/2cneh6V

The Independent

The United States has threatened to place new unilateral sanctions on North Korea, following the east Asian country's fifth and largest nuclear test on Friday. ind.pn/2cnfxHa

The Government will keep key details about Brexit negotiations secret from Parliament, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis has warned. ind.pn/2cne6Zk

