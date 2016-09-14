PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 14

Sept 14 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
JD Sports Fashion Plc has put the recent poor
performance of Sports Direct into the shade with its latest
financial results, which showed profits up 66 per cent. bit.ly/2ckwoh7
An obstacle blocking approval for the Hinkley Point nuclear
reactor was lifted yesterday as ministers appeared to change the
decision criteria. bit.ly/2ckvOjv
The Guardian
James Dyson, the billionaire inventor, has said there is no
reason for businesses in Britain to be uncertain as a result of
the EU referendum and that they would be mad to withhold
investment on the back of the vote. bit.ly/2ckxxp5
Shares in Ocado Group Plc plunged on Tuesday after
the online grocer reported that profit margins were under
pressure amid fierce competition between food retailers. bit.ly/2ckyBJu
The Telegraph
The European Union is facing an "existential threat,"
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will warn on
Wednesday, as major splits emerge between East and West
countries in the wake of Brexit. bit.ly/2ckyhum
Sky News
A British-based oilfield services group employing thousands
of people is to fall under the control of a quartet of
investment funds as part of a financial overhaul triggered by
sharp falls in oil prices. bit.ly/2cjqoFm
British lender CYBG Plc is shutting 50 branches as
it ramps up cost-cutting efforts. bit.ly/2ckzbqu
The Independent
The Bank of England is about to start buying up Apple Inc's
debt, in a move that will drive down borrowing costs
for the company, which is currently embroiled in a tax scandal
in Ireland. ind.pn/2cpP9wn
Uber Technologies Inc has accused London Mayor
Sadiq Khan of favouritism towards black cabs after he announced
new measures to regulate the industry. ind.pn/2cpPtv8
