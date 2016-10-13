PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 13

Oct 13 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* Only 1 percent of international students break the terms of
their visa by refusing to leave after their course ends, a
government study has found. The research threatens to undermine
Prime Minister Theresa May's case for a crackdown on foreign
student recruitment and calls into question past estimates that
put the figure far higher. (bit.ly/2ddqCYU)
* British classics such as Colman's mustard, Hellmann's
mayonnaise, PG Tips teabags and Marmite were withdrawn from
Tesco Plc's website yesterday as the supermarket had a
pricing dispute with the brands' owner, Unilever, which may be a
sign of fallout from sterling's recent plunge in value. (bit.ly/2d8qoXY)
The Guardian
* A brief rally in the pound was quickly reversed on
Wednesday after the government refused to make tariff-free
access to the European Union's single market a red line in
Brexit negotiations with Brussels. Investors sold the pound
after Brexit minister David Davis told MPs it was "not black or
white" whether the UK would stay in the single market. (bit.ly/2ddt4yO)
* Two coal power plants will be paid a combined 77 million
pounds ($95.75 million) to be on standby this winter as part of
National Grid's plan to minimise the risk of electricity
blackouts. The size of the UK's capacity margin - the buffer
zone between available power supply and predicted peak demand -
will be revealed on Friday when National Grid publishes its
winter outlook. (bit.ly/2e8QA0w)
The Telegraph
* British businesses should stop hiding and instead travel
the world promoting "Brand Britain" as "cheerleaders of open
markets", according to former Sainsbury's boss Justin King. (bit.ly/2d86Y5y)
Sky News
Britain will seek "maximum possible access" to the European
market once it leaves the EU, Theresa May has said. But the
Prime Minister stressed the June 23 vote also meant "we should
control the movement of people from the EU into the UK". (bit.ly/2etnzki)
