PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 18

Oct 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which owns stakes in Gatwick Airport and Thames Water, has acquired a 16.7 percent stake in Scotia Gas Networks from SSE. bit.ly/2dX36lT

- Biffa's hopes of joining the FTSE 250 have been consigned to the rubbish heap after it emerged that its core shareholders had to buy additional shares merely to get its shaky flotation away today. bit.ly/2dX45m1

The Guardian

- Heathrow is edging closer to securing government approval for a third runway after the airport indicated that a last-minute Whitehall study into concerns over pollution will give the all-clear. bit.ly/2dX0PHm

- A major overhaul of UK's 70,000-strong cashpoint network, Link, is under discussion in a move that could lead to the closure of a large number of hole-in-the-wall machines. bit.ly/2dX3HUy

The Telegraph

- The future of more than 100 UK stores belonging to American office stationery giant Staples have been thrown into doubt despite talks to offload its European operations to one of Wall Street's most powerful hedge funds. bit.ly/2dX390X

- JML, the household gadgets company founded by the Labour donor John Mills, swung to a loss last year as the firm pulled down the shutters on most of its international business. bit.ly/2ecpIR6

Sky News

- Simon Walker, who heads the Institute of Directors (IoD), has been approached about becoming a non-executive director of the Department for International Trade (DIT), one of the new Whitehall departments established by Theresa May, the Prime Minister, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2dX4epp

- Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral have moved a step closer to their 2.3 billion pound ($2.86 billion) merger after agreeing to sell about a tenth of their combined betting shop network to smaller rivals. bit.ly/2dX4NQd

The Independent

- PepsiCo Inc unveiled plans to spend billions reducing the amount of sugar in its soft drinks, but many drinks will still contain more than an adult's entire daily allowance of added sugar, and the measures will not be implemented until 2025. ind.pn/2dX21dR

- Temporary workers at an Argos warehouse have been offered an 80 pence-an-hour bonus in the run-up to Christmas if they do not call in ill. ind.pn/2dX4vsr

($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)