PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 18

The Times
- The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which owns stakes in
Gatwick Airport and Thames Water, has acquired a 16.7 percent
stake in Scotia Gas Networks from SSE. bit.ly/2dX36lT
- Biffa's hopes of joining the FTSE 250 have been consigned
to the rubbish heap after it emerged that its core shareholders
had to buy additional shares merely to get its shaky flotation
away today. bit.ly/2dX45m1
The Guardian
- Heathrow is edging closer to securing government approval
for a third runway after the airport indicated that a
last-minute Whitehall study into concerns over pollution will
give the all-clear. bit.ly/2dX0PHm
- A major overhaul of UK's 70,000-strong cashpoint network,
Link, is under discussion in a move that could lead to the
closure of a large number of hole-in-the-wall machines. bit.ly/2dX3HUy
The Telegraph
- The future of more than 100 UK stores belonging to
American office stationery giant Staples have been thrown into
doubt despite talks to offload its European operations to one of
Wall Street's most powerful hedge funds. bit.ly/2dX390X
- JML, the household gadgets company founded by the Labour
donor John Mills, swung to a loss last year as the firm pulled
down the shutters on most of its international business. bit.ly/2ecpIR6
Sky News
- Simon Walker, who heads the Institute of Directors (IoD),
has been approached about becoming a non-executive director of
the Department for International Trade (DIT), one of the new
Whitehall departments established by Theresa May, the Prime
Minister, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2dX4epp
- Bookmakers Ladbrokes and Gala Coral have moved a step
closer to their 2.3 billion pound ($2.86 billion) merger after
agreeing to sell about a tenth of their combined betting shop
network to smaller rivals. bit.ly/2dX4NQd
The Independent
- PepsiCo Inc unveiled plans to spend billions
reducing the amount of sugar in its soft drinks, but many drinks
will still contain more than an adult's entire daily allowance
of added sugar, and the measures will not be implemented until
2025. ind.pn/2dX21dR
- Temporary workers at an Argos warehouse have been offered
an 80 pence-an-hour bonus in the run-up to Christmas if they do
not call in ill. ind.pn/2dX4vsr
