PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

The Times

Pharmaceuticals giants want the government to plug a 1 billion pound-a-year funding gap that will be created when Britain leaves the EU, as part of a list of demands being drawn up by big business after last week's deal with Nissan. bit.ly/2fuI5BL

HSBC Holdings Plc is in talks with the Bank of England over a deal that could release more than 5 billion pounds trapped in its Chinese business. bit.ly/2fuEqDV

The Guardian

The EU and Canada signed a free trade deal on Sunday that was almost derailed last week by objections from French-speaking Belgians, exposing the difficulties of securing agreement from 28 member states as Britain prepares for Brexit talks. bit.ly/2fuCFXo

The GMB union has accused Uber Technologies Inc of misleading its drivers by claiming last week's tribunal decision on working conditions only affects two drivers involved in the case.

The Telegraph

Pharmaceutical companies will leave the UK unless the Government and the NHS start to pay for breakthrough drugs, particularly cancer treatments, a senior executive at AstraZeneca Plc said. bit.ly/2fuH4d6

Sky News

Long queues formed at Asda check-outs after customers across the UK were unable to pay with their cards. The company said all of its 626 UK stores were affected "at one point or another" during the day by the problem with its card payment system. bit.ly/2fuIyUC

KKR & Co LP backed Trans European Oil & Gas is pressing IGas Energy to divest its conventional resources arm, which comprises producing assets in the east Midlands and the Weald Basin in the south of England.

The Independent

Theresa May and her Cabinet ministers are pursuing a "make it up as they go along" strategy for Britain's exit from the European Union, according to John McDonnell. ind.pn/2fuJR5T

