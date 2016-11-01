PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 1

Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The Bank of England will concede this week that it was wrong
to predict an immediate slowdown after the Brexit vote when it
raises its growth forecasts for this year and next, but it will
warn that the squeeze on households is set to intensify. bit.ly/2f6BwCl
TJX UK, which consists of TK Maxx, HomeSense and tkmaxx.com,
lifted pre-tax profits by 11.2 percent to 142.3 million pounds
in the year to January 30, on turnover up 10.9 percent to 2.4
billion pounds. bit.ly/2f6EzKV
The Guardian
Rolls-Royce Plc, Britain's leading manufacturing
multinational, hired a network of agents to help it land
lucrative contracts in at least 12 different countries around
the world, sometimes allegedly using bribes. bit.ly/2f6Dlzh
Mark Carney has ended weeks of speculation about his future
by agreeing to stay on as governor of the Bank of England until
Brexit negotiations with the EU have ended in 2019. bit.ly/2f6AshL
The Telegraph
Advertising giant WPP Plc has warned that the first
signs of "Brexit uncertainties" are beginning to show as it
reported slowing growth in the UK market. bit.ly/2f6Envh
The mining and metals industry has a "bright future", the
boss of Anglo American Plc has said, as the sector
weighs up the future of China, the biggest consumer of raw
materials. bit.ly/2f6DC5a
Sky News
Barclays Plc customers who were charged twice on
their debit card payments have been refunded and the glitch to
the system has been fixed, the bank said. bit.ly/2f6AnLi
HSBC Holdings Plc is turning to a former boss of
the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to oversee the ring-fenced UK
retail bank being created under far-reaching regulatory reforms
to be introduced in 2019. bit.ly/2f6EIOy
The Independent
Tesco Plc is being sued for more than 100 million
pounds by investors who say they lost money after the company
inflated its profits by 326 million pounds in 2014. ind.pn/2f6InM3
Majestic Wine Plc's decision to offer next day
delivery and drop the six-bottle minimum online purchase had its
fans talking about popping corks and raising glasses. ind.pn/2f6IQ13
