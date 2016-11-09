PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9

Nov 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Rio Tinto Plc was embroiled in an alleged bribery scandal last night over a multimillion-dollar payment to a consultant. As news of the crisis broke, Rio Tinto suspended one of its most senior executives after uncovering a $10.5 million payment related to vast west African iron ore project. bit.ly/2fBo4aj

Marks & Spencer Group Plc is to shut 30 stores across Britain and retreat from 10 countries in an attempt to halt a precipitous plunge in profits. bit.ly/2fBnsBr

The Guardian

Royal Bank of Scotland has apologised to small business customers as it revealed a 400-million-pound bill to compensate them for poor treatment in the wake of the banking crisis. bit.ly/2fBsT3c

Sports Direct's board has said it did not know about or authorise an apparent attempt to secretly record a group of MPs who paid a surprise visit to its warehouse. bit.ly/2fBqzJL

The Telegraph

U.S. drugs giant Pfizer Inc will shut two of its three manufacturing plants in the UK in the next four years, putting 370 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2fBozBd

Tesco has enlisted the help of spy agency GCHQ to assist its investigation of what is the most serious cyber attack ever launched against a British bank. bit.ly/2fBnppm

Sky News

Mondelez International Inc, the maker of the iconic triangular Toblerone chocolate bar, has increased the spacing between the distinctive chunks and reduced its weight by almost 10 percent due to rising ingredient costs. bit.ly/2fBpn9n

Tesco Bank says it has resumed normal service for its customers after online transactions from current accounts were suspended because of a cyberattack. bit.ly/2fBnwRM

The Independent

Deliveroo couriers have demanded union recognition and employment rights and are set to take legal action if the company rejects their request. ind.pn/2fBs7Dz

