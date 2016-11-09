PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 9

Nov 9 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Rio Tinto Plc was embroiled in an alleged bribery
scandal last night over a multimillion-dollar payment to a
consultant. As news of the crisis broke, Rio Tinto suspended one
of its most senior executives after uncovering a $10.5 million
payment related to vast west African iron ore project. bit.ly/2fBo4aj
Marks & Spencer Group Plc is to shut 30 stores
across Britain and retreat from 10 countries in an attempt to
halt a precipitous plunge in profits. bit.ly/2fBnsBr
The Guardian
Royal Bank of Scotland has apologised to small
business customers as it revealed a 400-million-pound bill to
compensate them for poor treatment in the wake of the banking
crisis. bit.ly/2fBsT3c
Sports Direct's board has said it did not know about
or authorise an apparent attempt to secretly record a group of
MPs who paid a surprise visit to its warehouse. bit.ly/2fBqzJL
The Telegraph
U.S. drugs giant Pfizer Inc will shut two of its
three manufacturing plants in the UK in the next four years,
putting 370 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2fBozBd
Tesco has enlisted the help of spy agency GCHQ to assist its
investigation of what is the most serious cyber attack ever
launched against a British bank. bit.ly/2fBnppm
Sky News
Mondelez International Inc, the maker of the iconic
triangular Toblerone chocolate bar, has increased the spacing
between the distinctive chunks and reduced its weight by almost
10 percent due to rising ingredient costs. bit.ly/2fBpn9n
Tesco Bank says it has resumed normal service for its
customers after online transactions from current accounts were
suspended because of a cyberattack. bit.ly/2fBnwRM
The Independent
Deliveroo couriers have demanded union recognition and
employment rights and are set to take legal action if the
company rejects their request. ind.pn/2fBs7Dz
