PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 11

The Times
Rio Tinto Plc reported itself to the Serious Fraud
Office over a $10.5 million "consultancy payment" after it was
confronted by a news website, despite having been aware of the
issue for more than two months. bit.ly/2fGe2oe
Broadcaster ITV Plc is forecasting a 7 per cent
year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter advertising revenues owing
to caution from advertisers amid an uncertain political climate.
The Guardian
Amazon.com Inc is to extend its Black Friday
promotion to almost two weeks as retailers gear up for the
biggest shopping day of the year. Billions of pounds is expected
to be spent by shoppers over the Black Friday weekend, starting
25 November, and over the 12 days in the run-up to it. bit.ly/2fGnQyL
The Pensions Regulator is seeking millions of pounds from
Dominic Chappell and Retail Acquisitions in relation to the 571
million pounds deficit in the BHS pension scheme. bit.ly/2fGhlvJ
The Telegraph
Deloitte has been hit by a record 4 million pound fine and
must pay at least 2.3 million pounds in costs after the
accountancy watchdog found that misconduct by the "Big Four"
firm led to a now-collapsed aircraft parts wholesaler giving
misleading financial information to investors. bit.ly/2fGo2Ov
Johnston Press Plc, the publisher of the i
newspaper, has reported a further deterioration in sales and a
"heavy Brexit effect" as it battles debts and pressure from
shareholders. bit.ly/2fGnB6E
Sky News
Jamie Dimon, the chairman and chief executive of JP Morgan,
met the Chancellor in Downing Street on Thursday, months after
warning that Brexit could force him to move up to 4,000 jobs out
of the UK. bit.ly/2fhFKt9
The Independent
The makers of multicoloured puzzle Rubik's Cube, have lost a
key trademark battle after the European court of Justice (ECJ)
said the toy's shape alone was not sufficient to grant it
protection against copycats. ind.pn/2fGjp76
Chief executives of more than 1,100 US companies, including
Coca-Cola, Boeing and Pfizer have written an open letter to
President-elect, Donald Trump urging him to end his divisive
campaign rhetoric. ind.pn/2fGgHhQ
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)