PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 14

Nov 14 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The former high court judge who will oversee RBS's compensation scheme for thousands of companies mistreated by its restructuring unit was misled by the bank in a court case over a business dispute. bit.ly/2fQ9ifQ

The former finance director of Autonomy has been indicted in America over claims he worked with others to deceive Hewlett Packard and investors ahead of its $11 billion sale. bit.ly/2fQfeWl

The Guardian

GlaxoSmithKline has come top of a league table that monitors the availability of medicine in developing countries, with fellow UK drugmaker AstraZeneca making it into the top 10. bit.ly/2fQ9Kei

The chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland has warned that banks could pull operations out of Britain unless Theresa May draws up transitional arrangements for the country's exit from the EU. bit.ly/2fQ9Z9c

The Telegraph

Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, has been arrested for unpaid bills, it emerged, on the eve of a High Court deadline for him to provide evidence about why 6 million pounds is missing from BHS's balance sheet. bit.ly/2fQcCri

Nissan Motor Co Ltd and other big Japanese manufacturers can only work in the UK if they are free to import parts from the EU, the country's ambassador said, warning the government not to slap taxes on the trade post-Brexit. bit.ly/2fQfTqR

Sky News

The former chairman of ARM Holdings, the British chip designer sold this year in a 24 billion pound deal, is making a rapid return to the technology sector with a new role at Ve Interactive, a fast-growing software company. bit.ly/2fQj8yv

Energy firms have been accused of making "six times" the profit they admit to publicly , following an investigation into their finances. The claims are based on a report for Energy UK, which represents power firms, by respected accountancy firm PWC, according to the Sun newspaper. bit.ly/2fQfwMS

The Independent

The former bankrupt who bought BHS from Sir Philip Green for a pound has been reportedly arrested over unpaid tax. Dominic Chappell, 49, is alleged to have been arrested by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) for failing to pay more than 500,000 pounds in tax on money from the doomed department store chain. ind.pn/2fQjx43

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)